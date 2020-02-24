The Jackson County boys’ soccer team is off to a 3-2 start with its offense producing at a more efficient rate.
The Panthers are coming off a 3-1 win over Prince Avenue Friday (Feb. 21) in a game played at West Jackson Middle School.
“We still have a ways to go, but there have been some bright spots thus far this year as we have had a few players step up in some key spots,” second-year coach Jason Guzzardo said. “We have also started to put together some decent possession of the ball and our conversation rate is about 60 percent better than 2019, which has allowed us to get some reserves a chance to contribute early in the season.”
In Jackson County’s win over Prince Avenue, Hunter Lumley scored two goals and Ashton Parnell added a goal. Parnell scored in the 14th minute off a penalty kick, while Lumley scored in the 20th minute and 57th minute.
The Panthers controlled time of possession 63 percent to 37 percent and took 22 shots, 16 of which were on frame. The team took 11 shots in the penalty box, nine of which were on frame.
Jackson County goal keeper Parker Garrison finished with one save and broke up two passes. Tyler Nicklas broke up two passes while playing in goal.
The Panthers were scheduled to face Social Circle on the road Tuesday (Feb. 25), but results were not available at press time. Jackson County returns to action Friday (Feb. 28) at Oconee County at 8 p.m. The team continues play Tuesday (March 3) at Walnut Grove at 7 p.m. Jackson County opens its region schedule March 13 at home against Morgan County.
“We head into a challenging road schedule for the next two weeks, so we will be working hard to clean up some areas before heading into region play,” Guzzardo said.
