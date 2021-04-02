Despite a state playoff berth out of reach and the school’s single-season win record off the table, Jackson County coach Jason Guzzardo sees a strong finish as worthy motivation heading into the final stretch of the season.
The Panthers (6-7, 1-6 Region 8-AAAAA) lost 1-0 to visiting Loganville Thursday (April 1) in their final region game in a contest played at West Jackson Middle School. But Guzzardo pointed out that a nine-win campaign is still there for the taking with three non-region games remaining.
“You’ve got to commend the guys — they go to war everyday, every time we come out,” he said. “We knew weren’t going to make the playoffs, but we were trying to break a school record, winning 10 games. We’ve got three left and can still get nine, which would still be a great goal.
“I can’t be more proud of them this year — a very tough region.”
In Thursday’s loss, a Red Devil goal in the 74th minute ended a scoreless tie, resulting in another close 8-AAAAA defeat for the Jackson County boys’ soccer team.
Panther keeper Patrick Garrison was working on a clean sheet before the Red Devils stuck the late score in the back of the net. Guzzardo praised his multi-year starter in goal in the loss.
“The kid is phenomenal,” Guzzardo said. “You talk about a kid that’s been here all four years, and he’s been a three-year starter. In my mind, he’s got to be one of the best in the region for sure.”
Jackson County entered the game coming off a 4-0 non-region win over Madison County Tuesday (March 30), having scored just six goals combined in the previous six games.
“It was good to kind of get the ball in the back of the net,” Guzzardo said of that victory.
But Panthers were unable to covert on a few second-half opportunities in the loss to Loganville.
“That’s kind of been the story, (against) Eastside and tonight, even Apalachee, it’s so marginal,” Guzzardo said. “Anybody outside of Johnson or maybe Clarke Central right now. Anybody can really beat anybody … After the Madison County (game), it was all about trying to continue to execute what we’ve done, and just trying to put the ball in the net. Again, it’s not for the lack of chances for sure.”
The team is off until April 12 when it faces East Jackson. Guzzardo said the time off should be beneficial before three non-region games to close the season. Though some of the team’s preseasons goals are no longer attainable, Guzzardo said the program is on the right trajectory.
“Before I came, it (the program) was put together, but we wanted to change some of the cultural things,” he said. “These guys have done a really good job with it. There’s a lot of positivity in the program and the community, so we’re looking forward to the future.”
