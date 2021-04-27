Jackson County boys’ No. 1 singles player Kade Graves was named the Region 8-AAAAA Player of the Year after going 20-1 on the season and finishing undefeated in region matches.
Graves, a senior, closed his Panther career with a 60-7 record, finishing as the school’s all-time wins leader.
Joining Graves on the 8-AAAAA all-region team were singles player Drake Tatar, who was a first-team selection, as was the doubles team of Bo Reeves and Garrett Julian,
For the girls, singles player Brooklyn Clerici was a second-team selection, while the doubles team of Emily King and Ansley Herrin also earned second-team honors.
