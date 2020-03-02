The Jackson County boys’ tennis team gave an indication of what the rest of its season may look like with its first tournament of the year.
The Panthers (3-1) knocked off perennial powers Columbus, Oconee County and LaGrange to win the Friday-Saturday (Feb. 28-29) Jekyll Jam at Jekyll Island. Jackson County beat each opponent by 3-2 scores.
“We had fierce competition this weekend … It was awesome,” coach Wayne Brooks said.
Jackson County went 9-0 in its singles matches in the tournament.
Kade Graves won 6-3, 6-3 against Columbus and then pulled out a 4-6, 6-3, 10-4 victory against Oconee County before a 7-5, 6-4 win against LaGrange.
Nick Bergeron won 6-1, 6-1 against Columbus, battled to a 6-4, 4-6, 10-3 against Oconee County and 6-2, 6-2 against LaGrange.
Drake Tatar fought to a 3-6, 6-0, 10-5 win against Columbus, before coasting to 6-0, 6-0 and 6-1, 6-0 wins against Oconee County and LaGrange, respectively.
Jackson County was set to open region play Tuesday (March 3) against Jefferson, but the match was rained out.
Jackson County continues its region schedule Thursday (March 5), 4 p.m. at Franklin County, and will then take part in another tournament, the Marietta Classic, March 6-7. The Panthers will open the tournament against Newnan.
GIRLS DROP THREE IN TOURNEY
Jackson County’s girls’ team is off to an 0-4 start, dropping three matches at the Jekyll Jam tournament. The team lost to eventual-champion LaGrange, North Hall (a Final Four team in 2019) and Oconee County.
“They've faced a strong schedule in the hopes of preparing for the region,” Brooks said.
Jackson County was to open region play Tuesday (March 3) against Jefferson, but the match was rained out.
Jackson County faces region opponent Franklin County Thursday at 4 p.m. on the road and will then play in the Marietta Classic, March 6-7. The Panthers will open the tournament against Calhoun.
