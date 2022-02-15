Going into the 2022 GHSA State Wrestling Tournament at the Macon Coliseum, the Jackson County boys' wrestling program had never a freshman place in the top six.
That changed Thursday (Feb. 10) when Dylan Jurovschi (106-lb.) defeated Josh Smith (Whitewater) in the quarterfinals to guarantee himself a spot in the top six. The freshman lost two matches, but he ultimately finished in 4th place with a 2-2 record in the tournament.
"He made a lot of sacrifices this year to get down to 106," said head coach Jason Powers. "he worked extremely hard to get there and had a lot of help from his teammates and coaches. He had a really dominant season.
"To come out with fourth, and he was right there within two points, just not enough time on the clock. I'm really, really proud of him and everything he's done this year."
Jurovschi defeated Smith win a pinfall in the late in the second period. In the semifinals, he lost to Mason Moody (Locust Grove) by decision 6-1, but he recovered to defeat Hayden Fritts (Woodward Academy) by decision 4-0 to advance to the 3rd place match. There he barely lost to Kawanzy Baker (Coffee County) by decision 11-9.
"Our boys had a phenomenal state tournament," Powers said. "Really a phenomenal year every singe week. I continue to preach on this but we got better every week. Even coming into the state tournament, we continued to get better.
"Their work ethic never changed. A lot of times, you'd see guys back off towards the end. However, this group of individuals never backed off. They were always looking for ways to get better and push each other. Putting 10 guys into the state tournament is quite amazing considering we only entered 12 in the region tournament. For five of those to place at the state is really special."
COOPER HOFFMAN (120-LB.)
Hoffman had Jackson County's best finish, placing 3rd in the 120-lb. class and winning three matches in the tournament.
He started the tournament with a 5-4 victory over Cason Dempsey (Locust Grove) in the quarterfinals. Hoffman suffered his only defeat during the semifinals by major decision against Glen Decker (Harris County).
Hoffman bounced back in the consolation semifinals by beating Heath Augustyn (Woodward Academy) by major decision 14-5. He claimed 3rd place by defeating Zachary Combs by decision 5-3.
"I'm really, really proud of him," Powers said. "He had a tough semifinals match and was able to battle back to get 3rd."
JOSE PACHECO (113-LB.)
Pacheco brought a 4th place finish back home to Jackson County and went 3-2 across the tournament.
He defeated Brayden Petras (McIntosh) by decision 1-5 in the first round, and avenged a prior loss to Judd Farmer (Johnson) in the quarterfinals. Pacheco defeated his region rival by a slim 5-4 decision.
He suffered his first setback in the semifinals, losing by pinfall to AJ Piatt (Cass) in the semifinals. Pacheco recovered and scored a third period pinfall against Eaiden Neal (Cartersville) in the consolation semifinals. However, Pacheco's tournament ended with a loss to Tristan Malette (Locust Grove) in the 3rd place match.
"He was right there on the edge last year and was able to break through this year," Powers said. "He really had a lot of good matches. He had a fantastic quarterfinals match and was able to beat Jud Farmer who has kind of stood in the way of him winning a region title the last couple of years. To be able to avenge that loss and punch his way into the semifinal was a great match."
XAVIER CEPICAN (152-LB.)
Cepican started the tournament with a loss to Eli Doolittle (Cass) in the first round, but he responded with a pair of very close decision wins over Dharrin Smith (Southwest Dekalb) and Jackson Butler (Villa Rica).
However, he lost his final two matches of the tournament to Michael Kernan (Blessed Trinity) and Cooper Comer (Greenbrier) and settled for 6th place.
ETHAN LOGAN (195-LB.)
Logan started off hot with a second period pinfall over Brayden Fordham (Ola) in the first round, but he lost his quarter final match to Landen Moss (Walnut Grove) by pinfall.
Logan won two-straight matches in the consolation bracket, both by second period pinfall over Alexander Harris (McIntosh) and Jordan Shannon (Stone Mountain). His tournament ended with a pair of losses against Charles Higdon (Woodland-Cartersville) and Levi Roe (Union County).
