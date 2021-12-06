HOSCHTON – The Jackson County wrestling teams’ first Panther Invitational at its new campus was a success, especially for Jose Pacheco and Ramon Castillo.
The Panthers finished fourth overall out of 16 teams. They scored 131.5 points, passing Gainesville by just 3.5 points. Jefferson won the Panther Invitational Championship with 250 points and six 1st place finishers. Fellow county rival Commerce finished 8th with 86.5 points and one 1st place finisher. Region 8-AAAAA rival Greenbrier finished 3rd with 171 points and one 1st place finisher.
Pacheco (113-lb.) and Castillo (132-lb.) won championships in their respective weight classes. Cameron Weatherly (138-lb.) and Cooper Hoffman (126-lb.) finished 3rd by winning in the consolation finals. Domynic Thompson (120-lb.) finished 5th to become the fifth Panther to finish the tournament with a victory.
“I’m extremely proud of our kids,” said head coach Jason Powers. “Our mantra all year long has been trusting the process and getting better every day. There are so many examples I can point to just from the Tuesday (Nov. 23) of Thanksgiving week to the Panther where we got so much better in so many positions.
“To be able to come home with a 4th place team trophy, I’m so proud of our kids. Jose and Ramon being able to win it all was amazing, but then everyone else battling. At this point of the season, it’s about learning how to overcome adversity…. I think our kids answered the ball even better on Saturday (Dec. 4) than they did on Friday (Dec. 3).”
Pacheco was dominant in his three matches. He defeated Monica Andrews (Maynard Jackson) in the first round by pinfall. He went on to defeat Nathaphong Jujaloen (Greenbrier) by a major decision 10-0, before pinning Isiah Whitlow (White County) in the first round of the championship bout.
Castillo dominated his first two matches, winning by major decision against Kyle Hancock (Commerce) and Jon Valentine (Flowery Branch). He advanced to the finals via a forfeit in the semi-finals. Castillo won the championship by defeating Sebastian Melendez (Greenbrier) in the finals with a 7-4 decision.
“Ramon is a leader on the mat and off the mat,” Powers said. “He’s been battling a lot of adversity all year long. He was able to come wrestle in the Panther, which we’re extremely thankful for. He just does things right.
“He does things right on the mat, he does things right off the mat. He does everything we ask him to do. He puts in the extra time and work, then he can lead. He’s the one leading our warmups.”
Weatherly got off to a hot start Friday (Dec. 3) by defeating Mason Autry (White County) and Isiah Davis (Elbert County) by decisions. He suffered his only setback of the tournament in the semifinals, losing a 7-1 decision to Crisjaniel Martinez-Antonetty (Greenbrier). He bounced back by defeating Rene Dominguez (Flowery Branch) by a slim 8-7 margin in the consolation semifinals. Weatherly ended the tournament by beating Jonathan Wagner (Jefferson) in the consolation finals 5-3.
Hoffman earned pinfall victories in his first two outings, defeating Addrian Lawrence (Clarke Central) and Hunter Page (Franklin County). He lost to Chayton Tuck (Oglethorpe County) in the semifinals before pinning Eli Vaughn (Athens Christian) in the consolation semifinals. Hoffman finished the tournament by defeating Caden Pollard (Greenbrier) in the consolation finals with a 5-0 decision.
Nolan Bell’s (145-lb.) tournament started with a loss to Boston McDermott (Greenbrier). He recovered to win three straight matches to advance to the consolation finals. Bell ultimately lost to Demarrle Hayes (Gainesville) in the consolation finals via a 15-8 decision.
Ethan Logan (195-lb.) started the tournament with a pinfall win over Oliver Carrlitto (Johnson), but he was handed his first loss in the next round against Colby Watson (Habersham Central). Logan won three straight matches, all by pinfall to advance to the consolation finals against Arturo Robles (Greenbrier). Robles got the better of Logan in a competitive matchup, winning 5-4.
Thompson suffered two losses across his six matches, but his tournament ended with an 8-0 major decision over Caden Hammerstrom (Greenbrier). Thompson also defeated Ollie Welland (White County), Jeremiah Scott (Stephens County) and Christian Rosales (Gainesville).
The last placer was Holden Gilstrap (182-lb.) who finished sixth with two victories. He defeated Brayen Vilchiz (Oglethorpe County) in the first round, and Jamey Fowler (Commerce) in the consolation quarterfinals.
“They do things right on a daily basis,” Powers emphasized. “If there’s one thing this team does, it’s embracing the daily grind. They’ve embraced the leadership roles and they’re allowing me to push. They allow honest feedback. They’re looking for honest feedback and they take it and they adjust and they overcome.
“It’s been a lot of fun coaching these kids. We’re getting better, we’re getting a lot better.”
Jackson County’s next outing is Wednesday (Dec. 8) with a dual against Social Circle. The next tournament the Panthers will attend is also at Social Circle on Saturday (Dec. 11).
