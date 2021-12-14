Jose Pacheco’s (113-lb.) and Cooper Hoffman’s (126-lb.) 1st place finishes at the Redskin Rumble highlighted Jackson County’s successful outing on Saturday (Dec. 11).
Dylan Jurovschi (113-lb.), Zac Scott (145-lb.), Cameron Weatherly (138-lb.), Xavier Cepican (152-lb.), Nate Hill (152-lb.), David Warr (160-lb.) and Holden Gilstrap (182-lb.) bolstered Jackson County’s day with podium finishes at Social Circle.
“I’m extremely proud of our kids again,” said head coach Jason Powers. “[Pacheco and Hoffman] are having really good seasons, but the key is that everyone continually gets better. We have to get better every match, we have to continuously improve, find ways to improve. I believe that we’re doing that.
“Everybody is climbing a little bit higher on the podium. Everybody is learning how to wrestle a little bit better in different situations. I’m extremely proud of our kids and how they competed this past weekend.”
Pacheco won three of his four matches by pinfall, and he defeated Cael Kusky (Lovell) in the finals via major decision. Hoffman didn’t have any pinfall victories, but he did win two of his four matches by technical fall. He advanced to the semifinals with a forfeit and won the championship with a decision win over Caden Prater (Social Circle).
Scott, a freshman filling in for an injured teammate, finished 3rd in the 145-pound weight class. He advanced out of the first round by forfeit and he lost his only match of the tournament in the quarterfinals. Scott won four-straight matches in response, two by pinfall and two by decision.
"That’s pretty impressive,” Powers said. “To step in and bring home a medal was pretty special.”
Cepican also finished 3rd wrestling in the 152-pound class, teammate Hill finished 5th. Cepican lost in the semifinals after winning his quarterfinal match by pinfall while Hill lost in the quarterfinals.
Hill bounced back with two victories in the consolation bracket, one by fall and the other by decision. Cepican defeated Hill in the consolation semifinals before defeating J.J. Fanning (North Oconee) in the 3rd place match. Hill defeated Christian Hale-Anderson (Discovery) for 5th place.
Gilstrap was the last Panther to record a 3rd place finish. He started with a loss in the quarterfinals before winning four-straight bouts. His first two wins came by pinfall and he finished the day with two wins via decision.
“Every single week, he’s been getting progressively better,” Powers said of Gilstrap who returned to wrestling the season after a two-year hiatus.
Jurovschi finished 4th in the 113-pound class with his only losses coming in the championship quarterfinals and the consolation finals. Between those setbacks, he won three-straight matches to finish the day 4-2.
Weatherly went 2-2 on the day with losses in the championship semifinals and consolation finals. His two victories came in the championship quarterfinals and consolation semifinals via pinfall and decision.
Warr claimed one victory on the day, a pinfall in the championship quarterfinals, but it was enough to finish 6th place with a spot on the 160-pound class podium.
“I’m really excited about where we’re at and where we’re headed,” Powers said. “The kids just keep getting better.”
Jackson County returns to the mat on Wednesday (Dec. 15) with a quad-meet at Oconee County. The Panthers’ next tournament outing is the Jefferson Disaster this weekend (Dec. 17-18). After that, the Panthers have one more meet before taking 10 days off for Christmas.
“[We need to] heal up a little bit,” he said. “This year has been crazy with injuries and things along those lines.
“Christmas break is always a great time. We have a big gap in there where we don’t have a whole lot of competition, so it’s a great time to install new things and fix things that haven’t been going so well. It’s a great time to practice and focus on getting better and not always having to worry about weight.”
