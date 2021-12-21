Cooper Hoffman (126-lb.) and Ramon Castillo (132-lb.) led the Jackson County boys' wrestling team to a 9th place finish Saturday (Dec. 18) at the Jefferson Certified Keen Finishes Invitational.
Twenty-two schools attended the two-day tournament. Ethan Logan (195-lb.) and Xavier Cepican (152-lb.) bolstered the Panthers' day with 5th place finishes while Jose Pacheco (113-lb.) and Zack Scott (145-lb.) each finished 7th.
Jefferson finished 2nd at its home tournament. Cass won the event with 199.5 points and six 1st place finishers. Sonoraville, Social Circle and Hewitt-Trussville rounded out the top five. Jackson County surpassed West Laurens for 9th place by just 1.5 points, and North Hall and West Forsyth by 3 points.
Hoffman's only loss came in the semi-finals against eventual 1st placer Jake Crapps (Cass). He recovered to defeat Tony Tanory (West Forsyth) by decision 10-5 in yhe consolation semi-finals, and Chayton Tuck (Oglethorpe County) by a 6-4 decision in the consolation finals.
Castillo started his day with a win over Connor Sa (Cherokee Bluff) in the second round. He suffered his first loss in the next round against Dawson Thompson (North Hall) by a major decision. Castillo went on to win his next three matches before losing to Noah Danforth (West Forsyth) in the consolation finals by pinfall.
Logan finished 4-2 on the day, earning a 5th place finish with a win over Rowen Vandergriff in the 5th place match. Along the way he defeated Gavin Guerra (Mill Creek), Zane Brooks (West Forsyth) and Tysean Wiggins (Commerce) all by pinfall.
Cepican finished the tournament with a 4-2 record with wins over Joey Carew (North Hall) and Cam Walters (Cass), and a forfeit preceding a win over Drake Wood (West Laurens) in the 5th place match.
