While the region assignment continues to change for the Jackson County girls' soccer program, the results don't.
The Panthers (13-5) clinched the Region 8-AAAAAA title Thursday (March 30) with a 2-0 home victory over Lanier. This marks the third different region — 8-AAA, 8-AAAAA and 8-AAAAAA — Jackson County has won since 2019 and the fifth region crown over the past six completed seasons (excluding the 2020 discontinued COVID year).
"It says a lot about the hard work, dedication and talent of girls here in Jackson County," said eighth-year coach Matt Maier, who has guided the Panthers to the playoffs in each of his seven full seasons. "To win region titles in 3A, 5A and 6A is not an easy thing to do. You can't rest on your laurels of success in a lower classification. These teams have really bought in and risen to the challenge that comes with playing bigger programs."
Jackson County wrapped up play with an 11-1 record.
In Thursday's title-sealing win, Delaney Weatherly scored in the game's opening moments, and Kennedy Habeeb added a goal on a penalty kick later in the first half.
Defensively, the Panthers recorded their ninth shutout of the season.
"We have an experienced group of starting defenders," Maier said, pointing to two seniors, a junior and a sophomore. "And that experience has really helped solidify our backline. It has been really important this season with us starting a freshman in goal."
With another region title in hand — and another No. 1 seed — the Panthers will prep for a major round-one state playoff hurdle as they'll host Roswell (8-4-2) April 13. The Hornets play in a loaded Region 7-AAAAAA, which boasts four top-six teams in Class AAAAAA, according to MaxPreps rankings. Roswell is ranked No. 6.
"They are a top 7 team that took Blessed Trinity to PKs," Maier said. "It's a shame that such a good match has to happen in the first round instead of in the Elite Eight or Final Four. We will have to play our best game of the season to win, but the girls are really playing well now. It will be a good game."
