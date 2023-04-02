D87T9315.jpg

Reagan Wooten tries to work her way around a defender Thursday (March 30) in Jackson County's 2-0 region title clinching win over Lanier. 

While the region assignment continues to change for the Jackson County girls' soccer program, the results don't.

The Panthers (13-5) clinched the Region 8-AAAAAA title Thursday (March 30) with a 2-0 home victory over Lanier. This marks the third different region — 8-AAA, 8-AAAAA and 8-AAAAAA — Jackson County has won since 2019 and the fifth region crown over the past six completed seasons (excluding the 2020 discontinued COVID year).

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.