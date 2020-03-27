Jackson County’s Kalib Clinton was named to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Class AAA boys’ all-state basketball team as an honorable mention.
Clinton, a 6-5 junior wing, averaged 27.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. A Division-I recruit — he has an offer from Charleston Southern — Clinton led Region 8-AAA in scoring and rebounding. He had two 40-point games this past season.
