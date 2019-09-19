A sophomore stepped to the plate and ensured a happy Senior Night for Jackson County.
Whitney Hulsey delivered a bases-loaded, two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning, breaking a scoreless tie as Jackson County defeated Jefferson 2-0 Thursday at home to sweep the regular-season series with the rival Dragons.
“I was up there, bases loaded, and I knew I had to do it for my team,” Hulsey said, “and I knew that was my last chance probably, and I got the job done, finally. I haven’t been hitting as well as I could have been this year, but I stepped up at that time and did what I had to do for my team.”
Jackson County (11-6-1, 9-2 Region 8-AAA) had been limited to just one hit prior to the sixth inning.
Sara Beth Allen, a senior, reserved one of her best performances of the season for Senior Night, firing a three-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts. Jefferson did not advance a runner past second base.
In the pivotal sixth inning, Madison Miller and Abigail Allen provided back-to-back infield singles and Sara Beth Allen reached base on an error to load the bases for Hulsey. Hulsey then drove an 0-2 pitch to centerfield to score Miller and Abigail Allen.
“I’m super proud of these girls,” Jackson County coach Kristin Croteau said. “Like I told them, they played with all their heart. Their emotions were here, everyone stepped up, everyone was behind everyone and the team got it done.”
Sara Beth Allen put the finishing touches on the victory with a perfect seventh inning, including a strikeout of Ellie Kinlaw for the final out of the game.
“Sara Beth, she is solid on the mound,” Croteau said, “and you trust what she will do on that mound.”
The close ball game mirrored a tight series between the two programs, which the Panthers lead 6-4 over the last 10 meetings.
Jackson County has shown a penchant for winning close games in region play this season. Six of the Panthers’ nine 8-AAA wins have come by three or less runs. Hulsey said this is a confident team in tight situations.
“Very confident,” Hulsey said. “We have a great pitcher. Sara Beth is amazing, and I know our offense is where it needs to be, and our defense is phenomenal, and I’m very proud of this team.”
Jefferson coach Kacie Bostwick said Jackson County came up with the big hit, while her team did not.
“We had runners on second base before they had runners on second base,” she said. “We just didn’t have the timely hit that advanced our runners.”
Jefferson sophomore Ravyn Saxon allowed just two baserunners through the first five innings. She departed in the sixth inning after allowing one run and four hits. Saxon lasted 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five hits and two runs (one earned) with four strikeouts.
“I’m super proud of what Ravyn’s done in the circle,” Bostwick said. “I love to see her fire and her grit and the kid is a sophomore. If you were to come out and watch this game tonight, ‘(You’d think), yeah, that pitcher must be a senior. She’s doing a really good job against these hitters.’ And she’s a sophomore.”
Fellow sophomore Camoreena Hart came on and recorded a strikeout to end the sixth inning.
“I think our future is bright in the circle,” Bostwick said. “It’s exciting to see that despite the scoreboard. I was super proud of the way our pitchers pitched tonight.”
The loss locked Jefferson (15-6, 8-3 Region 8-AAA) into a No. 3 seed for the 8-AAA tournament as the Dragons will attempt to win a fourth-straight region title. Jefferson closes regular-season region play Tuesday at East Jackson.
“No matter what happened tonight, we were going to end up as the two or the three (seed) … I explained to them, our season doesn’t change because of this game,” Bostwick said. “We are set up exactly the way we need to be.”
Meanwhile, Jackson County — the region co-leader alongside Franklin County — continues its pursuit of the 8-AAA regular-season title and a No. 1 seed in the region tournament. The Panthers, who face non-region opponents Northgate and Loganville at Loganville Friday, will play their final region game Tuesday at Hart County.
Jackson County has won nine of its last 11 games.
“Of course, we have some things to work on to get ready for the region tournament and the state playoffs coming up,” Hulsey said. “And I think we just have to keep grinding, keep working and get better every chance we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.