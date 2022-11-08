HOSCHTON – Rich McWhorter resigned from his head coaching duties of Jackson County High School on Monday. He informed his team of his resignation on Tuesday. Jackson County High School and the Jackson County School System thank him for his dedication to our school, players and community for the past four years.
“Panther Nation is grateful for the hard work Coach McWhorter has put in to establish a foundation for our football program that we will strive to build upon,” Jackson County Principal Jason Wester said.
McWhorter eclipsed his 300th career victory in 2021, while serving as the Panthers’ head coach. He is the second active-winningest head coach in the State of Georgia.
“I have a profound respect for Coach McWhorter and for all he has done for our football program, and for football in the State of Georgia for the past 35 years,” JCHS Athletic Director Brad Hayes said. “Rich brought stability to our program for the past four years as we have experienced tremendous growth within our school and community. I appreciate him for that.”
Jackson County High School will begin searching for a new head coach immediately.
