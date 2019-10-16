Christian Honeycutt led Jackson County’s boys at the Pickens-and-a-Grinn’ Invitational in Jasper Saturday (Oct. 12) with a time of 18:55.50 and 93rd-place finish.
The team took 14th out of 20 boys’ squads. Following Honeycutt were Eli Griffeth (96th, 18:58.90), Jason Crowthers (99th, 19:08.20), Dalton Hunsinger (109th 19:29.10) and James Elder (133rd, 20:05.30).
In the girls’ meet, Tiffany Holly, Joy Ellis, Annie Kate Riley and Melina Cuesta all ran season-best times to post a 15th-place team finish out of 17 teams Saturday (Oct. 12).
Holly ran a time of 22:54.10 to finish 54th overall. Ellis followed with a time of 23:15.80 and a 68th-place finish. Riley finished just behind Ellis with a time of 23:17.30 and a 71st-place finish. Cuesta was a fraction of a second behind Riley with a time of 23:18.0 and 72nd-place finish. Ella Galley rounded out the top five with a time of 25:48.10 and 124th-place finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.