A team that might have been overlooked in the region entering the year turned out to be one of 8-AAA's best.
The Jackson County girls’ cross country team, which lost three of its top runners from last year, qualified for the state meet on Thursday (Oct. 24) on a hilly Franklin County course with a second-place finish.
"I am over the moon about our girls being the region runners up," Panther coach Brittley Blount said. "We've come a long way from the team we were back in August. We lost three of our top girls from last season, and I don't think many considered us to be serious contenders. (Thursday) our girls all shaved a minute or more off the times they ran on the course just three weeks prior. This is impressive, especially considering that it is not a fast course."
With 72 points, the Panthers finished ahead of East Jackson (85), Hart County (95), Franklin County (119) and Morgan County (124). Jefferson (20) won the region.
Joy Ellis led Jackson County, placing ninth individually with a time of 23:15.98. Tiffany Holly placed in the top 10 as well, taking 10th with a time of 23:30.98. Others scoring for the Panthers were Annie Kate Riley (13th, 23:45.14), Reagan Bewley (17th, 24:04.66) and Ella Galley (23rd, 24:42.99).
Jackson County managed to finish second in the team standings despite being without one of its top-four runners, Melina Cuesta, who was unable to run due to a knee injury.
"We knew it would make the competition stiffer, but I also knew Reagan Bewley and Ella Galley were ready to step up and fill those shoes," Bewley said. "I was thrilled that Joy Ellis, Tiffany Holly and Annie-Kate were all medalists. This trio works hard day in and day out and they truly earned it."
Jackson County will run in the state meet Nov. 2 in Carrollton.
"Our goal for the state meet is to show up just as strong and just as ready to compete," Blount said. "Last year, our team was ninth for three-A, and we would love to create a top-10 trend for our program. We have four runners who have never competed at the state meet, and I'm excited for them to experience it. Running at the state meet meant a lot to me as a runner but means even more now that I'm a coach."
In boys’ region race, Jackson County missed the state-meet cut, placing fifth. Christian Honeycutt led the Panthers, finishing 13th with a time of 18:55.38. Completing the top five for Jackson County were Dalton Hunsinger (17th, 19:10.49), Jason Crowthers (19th, 19:13.82), James Elder (28th, 20:02.69) and Ethan Bowen (31st, 20:14.82).
The Panthers, with 108 points, finished ahead of both Monroe Area (165) and Morgan County (167). Jefferson (41) won the region, edging out Hart County (45). Also qualifying for state were Franklin County (74) and East Jackson (95).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.