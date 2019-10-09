Jackson County’s girls’ cross country team finished a close second in a tri-meet at Franklin County Tuesday (Oct. 8).
The Panthers finished with 35 points, just behind Hart County, who totaled 32 points.
Jackson County runners accounted for half of the top 10 with Tiffany Holly finishing fifth (24:38.60), Joy Ellis taking sixth (24:47.49), Reagan Bewley placing seventh (25:27.87), Annie Kate Riley taking eighth (25:32.79) and Ella Galley rounding things out with a ninth-place finish (25:32.97), just a fraction of a second behind Riley.
On the boys’ side, Jackson County tied for second with Franklin County with 52 points. Hart County (25 points) finished first.
Christian Honeycutt placed seventh overall and led the Panthers with a time of 19:26.37. Jackson County produced the next three placers with Jason Crowthers taking eighth (19:31.92), Dalton Hunsinger placing ninth (19:48.95) and Eli Griffeth finishing 10th (19:51.17). Ethan Bowen rounded out Jackson County’s top five with an 18th-place finish (21:00.07).
The Franklin County course is the site of this year’s Region 8-AAA meet.
