The Jackson County girls finished sixth out of 11 teams at Tuesday’s (Oct. 13) Harrier Harvest meet at Tallulah Falls.
Tiffany Holly’s 18th-place finish (24:59.89) led the Panthers. Reagan Bewley (26th, 25:24.36), Rebekah Jossart (29th, 26:02.27), Annie Kate Riley (48th, 28:17.81) and Ella Cartmill (56th, 29:30.70) also added points.
The Jackson County boys finished 10th out of 13 teams in their race. Alen Kalac ran the lone sub 20-minute time for the Panthers to lead the squad, finishing in 19:55.77 to place 24th. Also finishing in Jackson County’s top five were Christian Honeycutt (20:30.39), Blake Martin (46th, 21:13.37), Jaylin Pender (72nd, 22:33.50) and Max Darling (73rd, 22:38.85).
Jackson County returns to action Saturday (Oct. 17, 8 a.m.) at Pickens County.
