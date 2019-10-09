Joy Ellis helped lead the Jackson County girls to a 19th-place finish out of 26 teams at the Mountain Invitational Thursday (Oct. 3) in Helen with a team-best time of 23:33 (68th place). She was followed by Tiffany Holly (73rd, 23:45), Annie Kate Riley (89th, 24:14), Reagan Bewley 97th (24:24) and Melina Cuesta (99th, 24:25).
•JACKSON CO. BOYS FINISH 22nd AT MOUNTAIN INVITATIONAL: The Jackson County boys took 22nd out of 32 teams in Helen. Christian Honeycutt led the Panthers with a time of 18:47 and a 93rd-place finish. Following him were Eli Griffeth (109th, 19:20), Jason Crowthers (114th, 19:24), Dalton Hunsinger (119th, 19:32) and Ethan Bowen (167th, 20:37).
