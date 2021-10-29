The Jackson County girls’ cross country team advanced to the AAAAA State Championships with a third-place finish at the Region 8-AAAAA Championships meet at Unicoi State Park.
Erin O’Brien led the Panthers with a fourth-place finish (21:42.20). She finished less than a minute behind race winner, Millie Quick from Greenbrier. Four other Panthers finished inside the top 20: Anna Warren (12th – 22:36.60), Morgan Eldridge (14th – 22:51.90), Kamryn Shaw-Foreman (18th – 23:22.20) and Alina Jurovschi (20th – 23:37.30). Jackson County scored 68 points overall.
Loganville won the Region 8-AAAAA Championship with 40 points and five runners in the top 11. Greenbrier finished second with 48 points and five runners in the top 16.
