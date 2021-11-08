A string of season-best finishes highlighted Jackson County’s day Saturday (Nov. 6) in the girls 5A State Championship race at Carrolton.
Erin O’Brien, Anna Warren, Morgan Eldridge, Alina Jurovschi and Callin Anderson all ran season-best times as the Panthers finished 14th out of 31 schools. O’Brien finished 31st and ran a 21:11.33 to lead Jackson County.
Warren ran a 22:30.85 to finish 73rd; Eldridge ran a 22:41.39 to finish 82nd; Jurovschi ran a 23:31.04 to finish 120th; and Anderson finished 173rd with a 25:56.82. Other Panthers in the race were Kamryn Shaw-Foreman (116th – 23:29.10) and Kendall Goetzman (161st – 24:50.63).
St. Pius X won the AAAAA State Championship with four runners in the top 10. Blessed Trinity finished second with three runners in the top 10, and Midtown finished third.
