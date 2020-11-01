Both Jackson County’s cross country teams finished outside of the top four in the region in their respective races at the 8-AAAAA meet on Oct. 28, ending their seasons.
The boys placed sixth out of eight teams, while the girls were last out of seventh teams. The meets were held at Unicoi State Park.
Christian Honeycutt led the boys with a time of 19:40.60 (24th). Others adding points for Jackson County were Alen Kalac (25th, 20:01.00), Silas Gillespie (26th, 20:09.20), Blake Martin (33rd, 20:33.10) and Max Darling (37th, 20:39.70).
Reagan Bewley finished inside the top 20 for the girls, placing 18th, with a time of 23:41.50. She was followed by Tiffany Holly (26th, 24:23.30), Kayla Sheppard (27th, 24:41.70), Annie Kate Riley (39th, 25:43.20) and Rebekah Jossart (42nd, 26:20.90).
