Matthew Schroeder’s fourth-place finish at Apalachee on Saturday (Sept. 18) led the Jefferson boys cross country team to a first-place finish out of 23 schools.
Jefferson’s girls’ team completed a great day for the Dragons by finishing second out of 18 schools. Kiley Powell led the Lady Dragons with a ninth-place finish.
Schroeder completed the 5K course in 16:58.09, less than three seconds behind the winner, Nathan Solomon from Shiloh High School. Ben Davis finished 13th (17:50.03), Nate Ferguson finished 15th (17:52.59) and Garrison Lee finished 22nd (18:14.09) rounding out the list of Dragons who finished in the top 25.
Zachary Day (26th – 18:25.13), Charlie Cosmano (30th – 18:32.05) and Luke Marooney (42nd – 18:50.21) each ran the course quick enough to finish in the top third of a field consisting of 151 runners. With its top five runners finishing 26th or better, Jefferson scored 80 points and defeated Archer High School by just two points.
Powell ran the course in a 20:51.25. Lillian Parker (24th – 22:35.20) was the only other Dragons to finish in the top 25 in the girls’ race. Kate James (29th – 22:38.95), Isabel Vanderpool (31st – 22:52.50), Emily Bird (33rd – 23:01.76), Lauren Hailey (41st – 23:29.23) and Mia Hilley (55th – 24:22.46) all contributed to Jefferson’s second-place finish. The squad scored 126 points overall, beating Loganville by two points, but were 56 points shy of Norcross High School.
JACKSON COUNTY GIRLS FINISH SIXTH
Eric O’Brien’s (21:58.96) 20th place finish led the Jackson County girls cross country team to a sixth-place finish overall. Anna Warren (35th – 23:07.93), Morgan Eldridge (43rd – 23:44.99) and Kamryn Shaw-Foreman (50th – 23:54.08) rounded out the top 50.
Silas Gillespie (71st – 19:47.08) and Blake Martin (79th – 20:04.19) were Jackson County’s highest finishers in the boys’ race. Jackson County’s boys’ cross country team finished 20th overall.
NEXT WEEK
East Jackson, Jackson County and Jefferson are all on course together next week at the North Oconee Invitational, on-campus at North Oconee High School. The varsity boys race at 8 a.m. and the girls follow at 8:30 a.m.
