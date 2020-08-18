The Jackson County girls’ cross country team looks to build upon a successful 2019 campaign while the boys’ teams seeks a bounce-back year.
The girls took the region runner-up spot in 8-AAA and went on to finish 11th in the state, but the boys team fell outside the top four at the region meet, denying them a trip to Carrollton.
But each team returns its top two runners from the region meet last year, so the hope is both teams qualify for Carrollton as the program makes the leap to Class AAAAA.
Jackson County starts the season Aug. 18 at Hart County.
Here’s a look at the Jackson County cross country teams:
BOYS
•Top returning runners: Christian Honeycutt (Sr.), Dalton Hunsinger (Jr.)
•Top newcomers: Blake Martin (So.), Silas Gillespie (Fr.)
•Team strengths: This year’s Jackson County boys team will benefit from a mix of strong senior leadership and freshmen already vying for top varsity spots, according to coach Brittley Blount.
•Region outlook: Blount said the boys’ team “didn't perform as well as we expected at region last season,” finishing fifth out of seven teams. Because of that, the Panthers are motivated to make sure this year is different. “They have the work ethic and drive to make that happen,” Blount said.
•Season outlook/team goals: Simply put, the Panthers want to return to the state meet after last year’s miss. “As always, the goal is to make it to the state championship,” Blount said. “These guys have their minds dead set on going and they're ready to do what it takes to get there.”
GIRLS
•Top returning runners: Joy Ellis (So.) and Tiffany Holly (Jr.)
•Top newcomers: Karelly Frias-Ramirez (So.)
•Team strengths: Blount said this team is a cohesive unit and races well in a pack. Joy Ellis and Tiffany Holly, who both finished in the top 10 of Region 8-AAA, return after setting the pace for the team last year.
•Region outlook: After a runner-up finish in 8-AAA last year, Jackson County finds itself in a tougher region (8-AAAAA) and will have to “train harder than ever,” according to Blount.
•Season outlook/team goals: Jackson County wants to build on the momentum it generated last year when it finished just outside the top 10 in Class AAA. Of course, a new challenge in Class AAAAA now awaits. “The girls all want to punch another ticket to state,” Blount said. “I think last season was only a small glimpse of the success these girls are capable of achieving.”
