Jackson County's defense delivered all the style points the Panthers needed in Coach Korey Mobbs' debut.
The senior-led unit held Dawson County off the scoreboard in a dominant effort Friday (Aug. 18) as the Panthers posted a 16-0 season-opening over the visiting Tigers.
Dawson County reached the red zone just once — aided by a Panther turnover at midfield — while Jackson County forced seven punts and limited the Tigers to just two plays of 10 yards or more in avenging a 28-21 loss last year.
"I'm really proud," said Mobbs, who coached seven years at Lanier and two seasons in Tennessee before taking over at Jackson County. "Coach (Chad) Rogers, our defensive coordinator does a really good job with those guys. We've got some senior leaders in that group, and they just kept thumping the running back. Dawson is a good football team, a very physical football team, and our guys just rose to the occasion every time."
Jackson County running back M.J. Spurlin scored touchdowns in the second and fourth quarters and finished with 120 yards on 27 carries.
"M.J. Spurlin was obviously a warrior for us tonight," Mobbs said.
Sprulin found the end zone on the Panthers' final play of the game, plowing in from 5 yards out on a direct snap out of the Wildcat formation, capping a seven-play drive of all runs.
"We challenged him," Mobbs said. "He's had some cramping here and some cramping there ... But he finished the game, and we didn't do that in the scrimmage, so that's No. 1. And No. 2, he's grown up. He's still got a ways to go, but we're really proud of him."
Between Spurlin's touchdown runs, Brice Rodgers booted a 32-yard field goal late in the third quarter.
Panther quarterback Zack Scott went 11-for-18 for 117 yards with an interception in his first start. Jaydan Hibbert had four catches for 49 yards and 40 rushing yards on two carries.
"We've got a quarterback that hadn't played much ball," Mobbs said. "And I thought that he kind of grew up a little bit tonight, and we're going to stick with him, and we're going to be very patient with him, and we've got pieces around him. Once he gets it figured out, then we might be a little tough to deal with."
The Panthers' combination of defense and their running game added up to an opening-night victory for Mobbs, who was awarded the game ball in the postgame huddle.
"It's great," Mobbs said of the win. "This is a special community, and we love these kids. We've got a great coaching staff. All credit to them and the kids in our program. We're truly just going to kind of climb that mountain one game at a time, and tonight is kind of the start of that."
Jackson County continues non-region play with a road trip to Duluth next Friday.
Jackson Co. 16, Dawson Co. 0
Jackson County: M.J. Spurlin 10-yard run (PAT no good), 5:16
Jackson County: Brice Rogers 32-yard field goal, 2:00
Jackson County: Spurlin 5-yard run (Rogers kick), 0:25
Rushing — Spurlin 27-120, 2 TDs; Hibbert 2-40; Scott 1-14; Stites 1-6; Mobbs 1-4; Wiley 1-2, McClure 1-0
Passing — Scott 11-19, 119 yards, 1 INT
Receiving — Hibbert 4-49, Austin 2-26, Coombs 2-25, Ling 1-19, Wiley 1-9, McClure 1-0
