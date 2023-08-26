DULUTH — A Jackson County team that seemed to be striding toward a 2-0 start instead found itself coping with early-season heartbreak.
The Panthers (1-1) failed on a two-point conversion attempt in double overtime to fall 35-34 at Duluth Friday (Aug. 25) after leading by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
M.J. Spurlin caught a 15-yard touchdown pass in the second overtime to pull Jackson County within a point but was wrestled down behind the line of scrimmage by a pair of Duluth tacklers as the Panthers’ subsequent two-point conversion try failed.
Jackson County coach Korey Mobbs elected to go for the win in the second overtime and end the game rather than attempt a game-tying extra point.
The loss came after Jackson County was within reach of its second win, leading the Wildcats 21-7 with the ball in the red zone with less than four minutes remaining in regulation. During his post-game address to his team, Mobbs pointed out the missed opportunities to put Duluth away.
“Tonight, we learned a valuable lesson,” Mobbs said to his players.
A tough evening on special teams helped lead to the Panthers’ undoing as the Wildcats scored two non-offensive touchdowns.
Duluth blocked a 39-yard field goal attempt and returned it for a touchdown with 3:49 remaining in regulation to make the score 21-13. The Wildcats recovered an onside kick and scored eight plays later to tie the game 21-21 at the 1:52 mark. Earlier in the night, the Panthers allowed a kickoff return for a touchdown from Jaden Wiley. Jackson County also had two failed field goal attempts.
The loss overshadowed a prolific night from Spurlin, who accounted for five touchdowns — two rushing, two receiving and one throwing — and ran for over 100 yards. Spurlin had a 5-yard scoring reception in the first quarter and threw for a 67-yard score in the first quarter on a halfback pass to wide-open Elijah Ling. A 2-yard touchdown from Spurlin out of the Wildcat in the second quarter gave the Panthers a 21-7 lead. He later scored both of Jackson County’s overtime touchdowns.
The Panther defense played superbly again for most of the night. It didn’t allow Duluth’s offense into the end zone until the final minutes of regulation when Connor Langford connected with a wide-open Braylon Gray for a 37-yard touchdown pass, the first score the defense has surrendered this season. Langford found Amari Degraffenried in the end zone for the game-tying two-point conversion. Degraffenried then scored both of Duluth’s overtime touchdowns as the Wildcats completed the rally.
Now, the Panthers must turn around next Friday (Sept. 1) and face a Central Gwinnett team off to 2-0 start after a 50-7 domination of Apalachee.
“You’ve got 24 hours to clear your mind,” Mobbs told his team after the game. “Let’s go back to work on Monday.”
Duluth 35, Jackson Co. 34 — 2 OT
JCHS 14 7 0 0 (7) (6) — 34
DHS 7 0 0 14 (7) (7) — 35
Jackson County: M.J. Spurlin 5-yard pass from Zack Scott (Brice Rogers kick), 2:25
Dululth: Jaden Wiley kickoff return (PAT good), 2:07
Jackson County: Elijah Ling 67-yard pass from Zack Scott (Rogers kick)
Jackson County: Spurlin 2-yard run (Rogers kick), 8:20
Duluth: Block field goal return, 61 yards (PAT failed), 3:49
Duluth: Braylon Gray 37-yard pass from Langord (2-pt. try good), 1:52
Jackson County: Spurlin 15-yard run (Rogers kick)
Duluth: Degraffenried 2-yard run (PAT good)
Duluth: Degraffenried 15-yard run (PAT good)
Jackson County: Spurlin 15-yard pass from Scott (2-pt try failed)
