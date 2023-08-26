Spurlin

Jackson County's M.J. Spurlin scores a first-quarter touchdown against Duluth. 

 Photo by Ben Munro

DULUTH — A Jackson County team that seemed to be striding toward a 2-0 start instead found itself coping with early-season heartbreak.

The Panthers (1-1) failed on a two-point conversion attempt in double overtime to fall 35-34 at Duluth Friday (Aug. 25) after leading by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

