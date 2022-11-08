At a young age Erin O’Brien tried many different sports trying to figure out what best suited her. From soccer, to softball, gymnastics and even swimming O’Brien was not exactly sold out on any of them.
In fifth grade O’Brien joined a running club and it has been history since then. “I fell in love with it and decided to join a cross country team,” O’Brien said.
According to O’Brien she was inspired to begin running due to the fact that she did not think she was that good at anything else she had tried. Running stuck with her once she realized she was actually good at it.
As only a sophomore, O’Brien is excelling in her cross country career. “I loved my freshman year being able to do it for the school. This year I was doing a lot better with my times and I expected my times to get better in the years to come. I was not expecting to break the school record this year or get anywhere close to it,” O’Brien stated.
O’Brien was working towards breaking the school record each and every meet but had no idea she would do it mid way through the season. When she crossed the finish line and realized what she had done she explained the moment as “very happy.”
At the beginning of the season, O’Brien asked her coach what the school record was so that she could keep it in the back of her head throughout the season. The record for Jackson County High School was a 19:39.
“I knew what it was and I was not expecting to break it and then when I crossed the finish line and the time read 19.08 I could not believe that I had just broken the school record,” O’Brien explained.
Throughout O’Brien’s running career she has been dealt a great amount of injuries. From hip flexor issues, to foot problems, to back problems and even IT band issues, you name it she’s dealt with it. Through this all O’Brien has remained focused with all eyes on the prize and pushed herself out of her comfort zone.
O’Brien quickly found herself as a leader of her team after overcoming many different obstacles, continuously rising above them and never giving up.
“I love being able to lead this team. We have a great team and it means a lot to me having them support me. They are always encouraging and we just really have the best team,” O’Brien expressed.
O’Brien has several different coaches who have pushed her to be her very best in her running career. “Coach B, Coach Melinda Thomas and Coach Andrew Thomas have helped me so much. They run with me, they give me a plan when I am injured and they are just so supportive of me,” O’Brien said.
O’Brien has several accomplishments that she is proud of. “The first would have to be breaking the school record at such a young age. Second, I am proud of how I placed at state this year. I was aiming for a top 20 finish and I got 14th so I am very happy about that. I was also the top finisher for our region and I ended up beating the girl who won the region for us,” O’Brien explained.
O’Brien gives much credit to her school system for always supporting and cheering her on. “The school is so supportive of me. From the administrators to teachers, everyone. When they see me in the hall they will tell me good luck or tell me how good I did,” O’Brien expressed.
