At a young age Erin O’Brien tried many different sports trying to figure out what best suited her. From soccer, to softball, gymnastics and even swimming O’Brien was not exactly sold out on any of them.

In fifth grade O’Brien joined a running club and it has been history since then. “I fell in love with it and decided to join a cross country team,” O’Brien said.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.