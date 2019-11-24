Aaron Schuck’s tenure as Jackson County girls’ basketball coach came to an abrupt end as the first-year coach resigned Wednesday (Nov. 20) two games into the season.
The school’s athletic director, Brad Hayes, said Schuck stepped down due to health issues. Former Panther coach Julie McCutcheon served as the team’s interim coach this past Friday night (Nov. 22) in the team’s game against Stephens County and will continue on in that capacity for the rest of the year.
“We are so appreciative of coach Schuck and what he has done with our students in his tenure at Jackson County High School, and we support his decision fully,” Hayes said. “In the interim, coach Julie McCutcheon will serve as the Lady Panthers’ head basketball coach, a position she has successfully performed in before. We thank coach McCutcheon for taking on this role and feel like this will be a great fit for our girls.”
Schuck resigned from both his coaching and teaching jobs, according to Hayes.
A message to Schuck for comment was not immediately returned, but Schuck issued a statement to his team (provided to The Jackson Herald by Hayes), in which he cited “health issues that need to be addressed immediately” as his reason for stepping down.
Schuck came to Jackson County after an 11-year career as an assistant at multiple stops. He took over for Monty McClure, who left the program after two seasons. Schuck went 0-2 in his brief time with the Panthers, losing to North Hall (67-34) on Nov. 14 and West Hall (50-49) on Nov. 19.
The team is off to an 0-3 start after a 58-42 loss to Stephens County Friday (Nov. 22).
McCutcheon led the program for four seasons from 2013-2017. She guided Jackson County to state-tournament berths her final two years and led the team to a 15-12 mark in her last season.
Jackson County returns to action Tuesday, Dec. 3, at home against Hart County.
