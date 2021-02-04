Here’s a rundown of local football players who signed letters of intent on National Signing Day Wednesday (Feb. 2):
STEELE SIGNS WITH OWLS
Jefferson offensive lineman Colton Steele will play at the Division-I level, signing his letter of intent with the Kennesaw State Owls on Wednesday during a signing ceremony at One-Eighty Sports Performance in Hoschton. Steele was a first-team all-region selection and an all-state honorable mention this past season, helping to lead the Dragons to the Class AAAA state title game. Steele explained his decision to play at Kennesaw State, which is 48-15 since it began its football program in 2015. “They have what I want academically … and I feel it’s the best way to set up my future,” Steele said. “And the coaches around there give me the same positive feeling and love that the coaches at Jefferson do.”
CORKERY CONTINUING FOOTBALL CAREER AT EAST TENNESSEE STATE
Jefferson defensive lineman Paxton Corkery will play at East Tennessee State, a Division I program in the Southern Conference, signing his letter of intent Wednesday (Feb. 2) during a signing ceremony with One-Eighty Sports Performance in Hoschton. Corkery recorded 57 tackles with seven sacks and13.5 tackles for loss during the 2020 season as he helped lead the Dragons to the state finals. He was a first-team all-region selection and made the all-state finals team. “When me and my family went up there, it was gorgeous,” Corkery said of East Tennessee State. “The campus is beautiful. They have a great nursing program, and that’s what I want to do with my life.” The opportunity to compete for playing time was a pivotal factor, according to Corkery. “After talking to coach (Billy) Taylor on the phone after I came back, and he said, basically, ‘I can’t promise you a lot of things, but I can promise you the chance to come in here and compete.’ And I said, ‘Coach, that’s all I need.’”
EVANS-COFER TO PLAY AT ALBANY STATE
Jefferson cornerback Nick Evans-Cofer will continue his career at Division II Albany State, signing with the Golden Rams Wednesday (Feb. 2) during a signing ceremony with One-Eighty Sports Performance in Hoschton. Evans-Cofer, who finished with 19 tackles as a senior, was a first-team all-region selection in 2020 and helped the Dragons reach the Class AAAA state finals. “It just felt like home,” Evans-Cofer said of Albany State. “The DB coach down there just told me I could come in and earn a spot to play, and that’s all I needed to hear right there.”
ROBINSON HEADED TO VALDOSTA STATE
Jefferson cornerback Kam Robinson will play football next year at Division II Valdosta State, signing with the Blazers on Wednesday (Feb. 2). Robinson, the Region 8-AAAA Specialist of the Year, enjoyed a prolific senior season with 29 tackles, two interceptions, eight pass break-ups, 724 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns (including three punt returns for touchdowns in one game). Family ties to Valdosta State and familiarity played a factor in him choosing the Blazers. “When I went down to visit Valdosta, it just felt like home and where I was meant to be,” Robinson said. “My mom and my brother went to Valdosta State. I also have a lot of family (there) and was born 40 minutes from Valdosta in Thomasville. So, everything just felt right and felt like I was meant to to go Valdosta State. Also, I love the coaches and am familiar with the area.”
DUFRESNE TO PLAY FOOTBALL AT CUMBERLAND
Jefferson offensive-defensive lineman Colton Dufrense will continue his college football career at Cumberland University, an NAIA program in Lebanon, Tenn. Dufresne, an all-region honorable mention at offensive line who helped lead Jefferson to the state finals, signed with Cumberland Wednesday (Feb. 2). The atmosphere among the football team and the school’s proximity to Nashville were factors in his decision. “The main reason I chose Cumberland is they had an emphasis on the culture of being a family there,” Dufresne said. “Tennessee also seemed like a really nice place to live for a while. Nashville is not too far from there, and Nashville is an extremely unique place to hang out at. It just seemed like a perfect scenario I couldn’t turn down.”
ADAMSON SIGNS WITH MANCHESTER UNIVERSITY
Jackson County linebacker-defensive lineman Jordan Adamson will continue his football career at Manchester University. Adamson signed his letter of intent with the Indiana Division III school Wednesday (Feb. 2) during a signing ceremony at Jackson County Comprehensive High School. Adamson recorded 45 tackles in 2020 with five tackles for loss. “Honestly, I didn’t think I would be playing college football if it wasn’t for coach (Rich) McWhorter and him reaching out,” Adamson said. “I just want to say a huge thanks to him and my parents and my grandparents, my friends, family, teammates and everybody who came out to support (me) .. . I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me.”
BOONE TO PLAY FOOTBALL AT EAST TENNESSEE STATE
Jackson County’s Colton Boone will play Division-I football, having signed his letter of intent with East Tennessee State Wednesday (Feb. 2) in a signing ceremony at Jackson County Comprehensive High School. East Tennessee State plays in the Southern Conference. Boone, a linebacker, registered 71 tackles with eight tackles for loss in 2020. “It’s just a crazy experience,” Boone said. “I never would have thought four years ago that I would have a chance to play college football.” Boone thanked “all the great coaches here at Jackson County” and his trainer, Jonathan Loudermilk and “all my friends and family who helped me a long the way.”
