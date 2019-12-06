Defensive lineman Andrew King and linebacker Tyler Wester were first-team defensive selections for Jackson County on the recently-released all-region football team for 8-AAA.
Six other Panthers earned all-region recognition.
Receiver Bo Reeves and offensive lineman Tyler Vaughn were second-team offensive all-region selections. Linebacker Micah Swift and defensive lineman Brandon Fisher were both second-team defensive selections.
Running back Rodney Booker was an offensive honorable mention, and defensive back Gabriel Lockridge was a defensive honorable mention.
