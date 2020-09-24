Jackson County goes into Week 3 of the season recovering from self-inflicted wounds sustained in its first loss of the season.
The Panthers travel to Franklin County Friday (Sept. 25) after losing to Stephens County 24-10 last week. Jackson County committed eight penalties in the loss — and they were costly ones.
Panther football coach Rich McWhorter said totaling the lost yardage from the negated plays, along with the penalty yards themselves, cost his team about 200 yards.
“So, you take 200 yards out of your game, that’s tough,” McWhorter said. “You’ve got to be quite the football team to be able to overcome that and still be successful.”
Making matters worse, Jackson County also had a touchdown negated by a penalty.
McWhorter, however, points to his team’s potential if it remedies those issues.
“We’ve got to clean it up and eliminate these big mistakes, and if we do that, I think we’re a really good high school football team,” he said.
The Panthers will attempt to do that this week against a team off to its best start in years. Franklin County is 3-0 under third-year coach Paul Sutherland after a 31-21 win over East Hall last week.
The Lions utilize a ball-control offense out of a wing formation that specializes in running between the tackles, eating up yards and clock and grinding out first downs.
“If they can get three and a half yard, they’re happy,” McWhorter said. “That’s a big play for them. That’s really all they’re looking for is three plays of three-and-a-half yards and move the chains and do it all over again.”
“The game will probably be over in an hour and a half,” McWhorter quipped, noting the Lions ability to drain the game clock.
The coach praised the Lions’ physical and mental toughness.
“Their offensive line comes off the ball and will knock you back,” McWhorter said. “It’s just an extremely, extremely good football team. Defensively, they’re not going to give you anything … and they’re very patient. I really admire the things they’re doing on both sides of the ball. Just a really good high school football team.”
McWhorter said Franklin County “out-toughed” his team last year in a 23-16 Panther loss.
“What they’re going to do and what they’re going to beat you with is coming right at you,” McWhorter said. “And it’s just up to you to be tough enough to stop them.”
This is Jackson County’s final non-region game before starting Region 8-AAAAA play. But McWhorter said this game carries just as much emphasis as a region game.
“Yeah, region is important when you’re hoping to try to get a playoff spot, but every game is important in high school football because you have so few of them,” he said. “The game of football is a lot of practice and a little playing. It doesn’t matter, region or non-region, you want to be at your very best when Friday comes.”
