Stephens County scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to hand Jackson County its first defeat of the season.
The visiting Indians (2-1), who trailed 10-9 heading into the final period, found the end zone and tacked on a two-point conversion with five minutes left and added a touchdown with four seconds left to beat the Panthers 24-10 Friday (Sept. 19).
Jackson County (1-1) led at the half, 10-9, after a 22-yard field goal from Ayden Griswold and a two-yard touchdown run from La'travious Ransom, both of which came in the second quarter.
The Panthers drove the ball inside the 20 twice in the second half but came up empty on both possessions.
Jackson County travels to Franklin County Sept. 25.
