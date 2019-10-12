Jackson County won’t put Oct. 11, 2019 in any scrapbooks.
Monroe Area wasted no time taming the Panthers Friday night in Jefferson, scoring 21 first-quarter points and downing Jackson County 49-0.
The Panthers opened their first offensive possession with four-straight penalties, which set the tone for a forgettable night in Jefferson, which included few Jackson County highlights. Jackson County’s Jonathan Steeb intercepted a pass on the final play of the first half, and Caden Alford recovered a second-half fumble.
But there was little else for the Jackson County contingent to cheer about.
Sophomore Purple Hurricane quarterback Selatian Straughter threw five first-half touchdown passes Friday — three to Danarius Hendricks — and the Monroe Area defense stifled the Panther offense, which managed one first-half first down, as the Hurricanes breezed into halftime with a 35-0 lead.
Hendricks scored on passes of 51, 36 and 45 yards, while Clay Branch caught a 20-yard scoring strike and Brandon Moody scored on a 58-yard pass.
Monroe Area (5-2) added two third-quarter touchdowns, one on a 45-yard pick-six by Dabarius Partee, and another on a three-yard run by Branch. The Hurricanes enjoyed a running clock in the second half due to the 35-0 halftime lead.
Jackson County (2-5) has three games remaining in 2019: at home versus Franklin County next week, then on the road versus Jefferson Nov. 1 and at East Jackson Nov. 8.
