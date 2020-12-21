Jackson County’s Andrew King was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year, one of 13 Panther players included on the 8-AAAAA all-region football team.
Joining King were Tre Ransom (running back) and Tyler Vaughn (offensive line), who were first-team selections; J.T. Sosebee (linebacker), Evan Rosser (offensive line), Colton Boone (specialist) and Ayden Griswold (kicker), who were all named to the second team; and R.J. Jones (defensive back), Peyton Scott (defensive line), Jordan Adamson (linebacker), Bailey Hamm (tight end), Cody Baugh (offensive line) and Bo Reeves (athlete), who all earned honorable mention recognition.
