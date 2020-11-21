Isaiah Maxey threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Cofer with 22 seconds remaining as Jackson County defeated Apalachee 21-17 at home Friday (Nov. 20) in its season finale.
With the win, Panthers finished 4-6 in their second season under coach Rich McWhorter.
Maxey finished with two touchdown passes, both to Cofer, while La'Travious Ransom scored a touchdown as the Panthers ended a three-game losing streak.
Down 7-0 after a quarter, Ransom scored on a 15-yard run during the second quarter to tie the game.
The teams were knotted 7-7 at the half, but Apalachee returned the opening kickoff of the third quarter for a touchdown.
But Jackson County tied the game with four minutes left in the third quarter with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Maxey to Cofer.
Apalachee took a 17-14 lead with a fourth-quarter field goal, but Maxey and Cofer answered with the game winner to avenge losses to the Wildcats the past two years.
While Jackson County earned the win, it was shutout of the postseason with Loganville beating Walnut Grove to lock up the fourth and final spot out of 8-AAAAA for the state playoffs.
