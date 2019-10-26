Franklin County intercepted a pass and drove for a fourth-quarter touchdown to beat Jackson County 23-16 Friday at Panther Stadium.
The visiting Lions (2-6, 2-2 Region 8-AAA) outscored Jackson County 10-0 in the second half in handing the Panthers (2-6, 0-4 Region 8-AAA) their fifth-straight loss.
Jesse Whiting scored on a one-yard run in the first quarter, Tyler Wester added an eight-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and Ayden Griswold kicked a 25-yard field goal with six seconds remaining in the first half as the Panthers led 16-13 at the break.
Franklin County, however, tied the game with a 22-yard field goal with four minutes left in the third quarter and scored the go-ahead touchdown at the 4:23 mark in the fourth quarter.
Jackson County travels to crosstown rival Jefferson Friday (Nov. 1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.