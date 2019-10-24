This isn’t the first time Jackson County will see the wing-T offense this year, but it is the first time it will see this type of wing-T speed.
Panther coach Rich McWhorter warns that Franklin County’s Titlan Wells and C.J. Hall are game-changers with their swiftness out of the backfield.
“We have faced some wing-T (teams) this year, but the difference with Franklin County is No. 5 (Wells) and No. 3 (Hall) are going to be, by far, the fastest wing backs that we’ve seen in any game yet this year," McWhorter said.
Jackson County will face the Lions Friday (Oct. 25) at home at 7:30 p.m.
Hall broke off touchdown runs of 31 and 92 yards last Friday (Oct. 18) in the Lions’ 35-14 win over East Jackson. Wells added two short touchdown runs.
The coach called the pair “outstanding.”
“They’re definitely both college prospects, no question and faster than anyone we have in our school by far,” McWhorter said.
The Lions also have solid blocking up front in their wing-T scheme, according to McWhorter.
“Their offensive line, I think, is very, very good,” he said.
McWhorter added that the Lions, who gave up a season-low 14 points last week, “play very smart” on defense.
“They’re always in proper alignment and never get themselves out of position and do a great job,” he said.
The Lions are just 1-6 overall and 1-2 in region play but have probably been the most improved team over the past few weeks “over anybody that we’ve seen,” according to McWhorter.
“I think when you look at them, you better ignore the record and look at what you see on the field,” he said.
The Panthers (2-5, 0-3 Region 8-AAA) had last week off to prepare for this game. Jackson County is trying to rid itself of a four-game losing streak. Its most recent win came Sept. 6 against Lumpkin County. The Panthers fell 49-0 to Monroe Area on Oct. 11 before last week’s open week.
McWhorter would rather not have had last week off.
“Yeah, we’re excited to get back to playing,” McWhorter said. “I’m not crazy about weeks off, open weeks. This time of the year you just want to play football, and the open week you struggle about work that needs to get done compared to getting healthy … So it’s not a great thing for us and I never have liked it.”
