Jackson County’s defense limited visiting Duluth to a single score and accounted for nine points of its own — including a crucial pick six — in a 22-7 win Friday (Aug. 26) over the visiting Wildcats.
Panthers shut out the Class 7A Gwinnett County program 15-0 in the second half.
Jackson County picked up four turnovers, including two on special teams, in evening its record at 1-1.
The Panthers (1-1) got on the board first when quarterback Chase Berrong hit Xavier Bailey for a 35-yard touchdown pass with 2:26 left in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, Duluth’s offense struggled to move in the first half, but cashed in with a big play late in the first half when David Jamieson found Tavion Jackson open down the left side line for a 65-yard scoring strike with 2:41 remaining.
The teams entered the half tied 7-7 after the Wildcats forced a field goal miss from the Panthers’ Brice Rogers as time expired.
Rodgers, however, broke the tie with a 24-yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
The Panthers then put the game away with a 25-yard pick six from Markel Oliver on an untimed down at the end of the third quarter, followed by a safety and a 40-yard Rogers field goal in the fourth quarter.
This story will be updated.
Jackson Co. 7 0 10 5 — 22
Jackson County: Xavier Bailey 35 pass from Chase Berrong (Brice Rogers kick), 2:26
Duluth: Tavion Jackson 65 pass from David Jamieson (Mathias Ruelas kick), 2:41
Jackson County: Rogers 24 field goal, 0:23
Jackson County: Markel Oliver 25 INT return (Rogers kick), 0:00
Jackson County: safety, 10:39
Jackson County: Rogers 40 FG, 7:39
