Markel Oliver

Markel Oliver (right) celebrates with Xavier Bailey after Oliver returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown in Jackson County's 22-7 home win over Duluth Friday (Aug. 26).

Jackson County’s defense limited visiting Duluth to a single score and accounted for nine points of its own — including a crucial pick six — in a 22-7 win Friday (Aug. 26) over the visiting Wildcats.

Panthers shut out the Class 7A Gwinnett County program 15-0 in the second half.

