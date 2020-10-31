Jackson County head coach Rich McWhorter said during the week he anticipated Loganville to be among the very best teams his Panthers would face this year.
The Red Devils lived up to that praise.
Loganville’s Tanner Greene threw five touchdown passes as the visiting Red Devils routed Jackson County 47-7 Friday in a key region contest.
Greene threw two touchdown passes each to Austin May and Michael Mason, while Soloman Leslie scored on a 74-yard touchdown run as Loganville built a 34-7 halftime lead. Greene’s touchdown passes to May covered eight and 37 yards, while his scoring strikes to Mason went for 39 and 60 yards.
Jackson County’s only score of the night came late in the first quarter when Isaiah Maxey threw a 22-yard touchdown over the middle to Bailey Hamm to briefly cut the lead to 14-7. La’Travious Ransom, who finished with 80 yards rushing, set up the touchdown with a 56-yard run. But the momentum disappeared quickly as Loganville scored in just two plays on its subsequent drive. Greene threw to Mason for a 42-yard gain, followed by May’s 37-yard touchdown catch.
Loganville tacked on two more touchdowns in the second half to hand Jackson County is most lopsided loss of the season. Avery Hamilton scored on an 11-yard in the middle of the third quarter, capping a drive of six running plays. Greene then threw his final touchdown pass of the night, a 25-yarder to Garrett Mason, early in the fourth quarter.
Jackson County (3-4), which could have moved into a tie for second-place in the region with Eastside with a win, slipped to 2-2 in region play and will face Eastside Thursday (Nov. 5) on the road as three region games remain.
