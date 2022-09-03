Panther defense

Cooper Galley (No. 10) and Kayden Palmer (No. 22) bring down a Central Gwinnett ball carrier Friday (Sept. 2) in the Panthers' 17-13 loss on the road. Jackson County's defense allowed just 177 total yards in the loss. 

LAWRENCEVILLE — A frustrating night of football for Jackson County saw the Panthers come up just short on the road for the second time this season.

Jackson County fell 17-13 Friday (Sept. 2) at Class 7A Central Gwinnett in non-region play. The contest ended on an errant snap after the Panthers had pushed to the Black Knight 26-yard line while attempting a game-winning drive.

