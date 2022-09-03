LAWRENCEVILLE — A frustrating night of football for Jackson County saw the Panthers come up just short on the road for the second time this season.
Jackson County fell 17-13 Friday (Sept. 2) at Class 7A Central Gwinnett in non-region play. The contest ended on an errant snap after the Panthers had pushed to the Black Knight 26-yard line while attempting a game-winning drive.
Jackson County, which also dropped a close one at Dawson County on Aug. 19 in a loss marred by five turnovers, fell to 1-2 on the year.
The Panthers lost despite surrendering only one offensive touchdown and just 177 total yards Friday. But a defensive touchdown in the second quarter ended up looming large as the Knights scored on a 30-yard fumble return.
Central Gwinnett, which won a combined two games between 2020 and 2021, is now 3-0.
The Panthers host Mountain View (1-2) next Friday in their final non-region game of the season.
Coming off a win over Duluth last week, Jackson County fell behind early in the second quarter when Central Gwinnett drove 62 yards for a touchdown on its second possession, keyed by a 42-yard pass from Makhi Cunningham to Jaiden Hill. Jason Jackson punched the ball in on a 1-yard run at the 11:19 mark, finding the end zone on a second effort after initially being stopped by the Panther defensive line.
Jackson County answered on its subsequent possession, driving 85 yards on 15 plays and scoring on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Chase Berrong to Elijah Ling with 4:45 left in the second quarter.
But the pivotal moment of the game came later in the quarter when Berrong threw a pass that bounced off the hands of Markel Oliver. Officials ruled the pass a lateral, and Central Gwinnett’s Sonny Stephens scooped up the ball and raced 30 yards for a touchdown, giving the Black Knights a 14-7 lead with 2:06 left in the opening half.
Jackson County answered with a touchdown drive on its opening possession of the second half, capped with a 4-yard run from M.J. Spurlin at the 5:54 mark in the third quarter. But a botched PAT allowed Central Gwinnett to maintain the lead at 14-13.
Central Gwinnett added to its slim lead with a field goal drive late in the third. Michael Sarmiento hit a 37-yard line drive that still cleared the crossbar for 17-13 Black Knight lead. Cunningham set up the field goal four plays earlier with a 51-yard run.
Jackson County’s final drive on the night saw it push to Central Gwinnett’s 26-yard line in the waning moments after a 23-yard pass from Berrong to Jaydan Hibbert on a fourth down. But the game ended two plays later on the errant snap.
Central Gwinnett 17, Jackson Co. 13
Central Gwinnett 0 14 3 0 — 17
Central Gwinnett: Jackson 1-yard run (Michael Sarmiento kick), 11:19
Jackson County: Elijah Ling 19-yard pass from Chase Berrong (Brice Rogers kick), 4:45
Central Gwinnett: Sonny Stephens 30-yard fumble return (Sarmiento kick), 2:06
Jackson County: M.J. Spurlin 4-yard run (PAT failed), 5:54
Central Gwinnett: Sarmiento 37-yard field goal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.