The Jackson County football team will start play in a new region minus the quarterback who started the first three games this season.
Junior Connor Bejin tore an ACL in the fourth quarter last week against Franklin County. The Panthers (1-2) begin their Region 8-AAAAA schedule Friday (Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.) at home against Walnut Grove.
Bejin was 17-of-26 passing for 171 yards in the Panthers' 14-13 loss to Franklin County. He also ran for two touchdowns.
“He came off his best game of his careering throwing (65) percent … yeah, that’s tough,” coach Rich McWhorter said.
The Panthers will now look to two options at quarterback in Jake Stinchcomb and Isaiah Maxey.
Stinchcomb, a senior, was a part-time starter last year. He came off the bench last week in place of Bejin as Jackson County tried to win the game late.
“Jake Stinchcomb has a lot of experience from last year … He came in after Connor went down and really gave us a spark,” McWhorter said. “We just couldn’t keep the drive going to get into field goal range or even score at touchdown,” McWhorter said.
Meanwhile, Maxey is one of the most improved players in McWhorter’s program over the last two years, according to the coach.
“Isaiah, he does a lot of really good things,” McWhorter said. “He gets rid of the football quicker than most kids I’ve been around.”
McWhorter said both Stinchcomb and Maxey will play. Whoever has “the hot hand” will determine how much each plays. The coach has used a two-quarterback system in the past, including last year.
“I know people are going to roll their eyes about playing more than one quarterback,” said McWhorter, who also used a two-quarterback system in 1999 to win a state championship at Charlton County. “Nobody ever notices you playing more than one player at any other position on the field.”
He pointed to the positives of a two-quarterback system.
“If one of these guys is off, the other guy can pick it up,” McWhorter said.
McWhorter said the team has strengths elsewhere on the roster, so neither quarterback has to put the team on his shoulders.
“We told them, ‘Listen we don’t need you to be anybody that you’re not,’” he said. “We have a good offensive line, have a good running back group, we have some good receivers. We’ve got to lean on them. And our defense plays really well. We just haven’t given our defense any support last year or this year.”
Jackson County faces a Walnut Grove team that snapped a 15-game losing streak last Friday (Sept. 25) with a 42-16 win over Social Circle. It marked the program’s first victory since October of 2018.
McWhorter said Walnut Grove is stocked with good players.
“We’ve looked at them hard on the film and their personnel, and they’ve got some really good players,” McWhorter said. “They, like most people, out-athlete us. They have more speed than we have, and they’ve got some real size.”
The coach compared the Warriors to a team his Panthers have already faced this season.
“You look at them and we’re looking at kind of a Stephens County again — really good athletes, really good size,” McWhorter said.
McWhorter praised the play of Walnut Grove’s defensive line and its disciplined play in general.
“I tell you what, they are really coached well,” McWhorter said. “You don’t see a lot of mistakes. You don’t see a lot of penalties. You don’t see turnovers. They’ve played a lot of really good people. That’s why they’ve come up short, but you really get the feel, watching them on film, that they’ve turned the corner.”
While beginning region play is important to the Panthers — the top four teams out of 8-AAAAA qualify for the state playoffs — McWhorter said the team’s focus is on wining a game, period.
“Yeah, it’s important, but we won three games last year and only one this year,” McWhorter said. “We’re just trying to get a ‘W’.
