HOSCHTON — While the grand opening won’t happen until Aug. 27, Jackson County got plenty out of its housewarming Friday.
Taking the field for the first time in the new Panther Stadium, Jackson County dialed up four touchdowns in three quarters for an unofficial 27-27 tie with Cherokee Bluff in the varsity portion of the scrimmage.
The Panthers open the season in two weeks against rival East Jackson.
“A lot of really good stuff,” Jackson County coach Rich McWhorter said of the scrimmage. “Purposely, we didn’t keep score. We didn’t want to focus on the score. We wanted to focus on plays, each play, and getting a lot of kids on the field. We did that. I’m just really excited about this group … I think they have a chance to have a special season. I really do.”
Jackson County would have — again, unofficially — won the three-quarter varsity portion of the scrimmage if not for Cherokee Bluff receiver Landon Kemp snagging a deflected pass at the goal line for a 27-yard touchdown pass on fourth and six. The Bears’ extra point tied the game 27-27 with 2:20 left.
Cherokee Bluff went 10-2 and won a region title last year.
“I don’t even know what the score was or any of that stuff,” McWhorter said. “I really didn’t care, and still don’t. But the thing is, we were looking for people making plays and people playing football.”
Jackson County rotated quarterbacks Connor Bejin and Isaiah Maxey throughout the three quarters with Bejin throwing two touchdown passes and Maxey throwing one touchdown strike and engineering the Panthers’ final touchdown march.
“We have two QB1’s,” McWhorter said. “We have two. I mean I don’t want to hear nothing about who’s your starter, who’s the better … we’ve got two. We’ve got two excellent starting quarterbacks.
“I think if folks will leave them alone, and if they just keep working, I really think that both of them are going to complement each other tremendously.”
Bejin tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Bailey Hamm early the second quarter and then connected on a 50-yard-touchdown pass to Anthony Finely. On that play, Finley caught a short pass, made a defender miss and broke free down the right sideline.
Maxey then lofted a 22-yard scoring strike out to a wide-open Tre Ransom with just 40 seconds left in the first half. That score put Jackson County up 20-17 after trailing 17-6 in the second quarter.
With the game tied 20-20, Maxey hit Jayden Combs for a 33-yard gain, setting up a 6-yard touchdown run from M.J. Spurlin, who bullied his way into the end zone to give the Panthers a touchdown lead with 3:30 left.
After Cherokee Bluff tied the unofficially-scored game 27-27, a (varsity) scrimmage-winning field goal attempt from Brice Rogers fell short with just three seconds left.
Jayquan Smith led the Bears with a pair of touchdown runs, including a 55-yarder in the second quarter that gave Cherokee Bluff a 17-6 lead.
Asher Wilson came on and played quarterback in the second half and provided the final touchdown pass of the varsity portion of the contest when his late, deflected pass ended up in the hands of Kemp.
Each squad scored once during the designated junior varsity fourth quarter.
Both teams were given six straight minutes on offense before switching. Jackson County’s Cooper Galley scored on a 25-yard end around for the Panthers’ lone JV score.
McWhorter said opening up the new Panther Stadium made for a fun night, even if it wasn’t for an official game.
“It was a lot of fun to see a nice crowd, and get the facilities going,” he said. “I know that (athletic director) Brad Hayes has been working hard, real hard to make sure everything was set. From what I could see, it looked like everything was good.”
Jackson County will open its season in two weeks at home against East Jackson. These rivals did not play last year due to COVID-19 protocol.
“I don’t know what the season holds, other than we’ve got a great, unselfish, team-focused group of kids, which are great to coach and great to be around,” McWhorter said.
