HOSCHTON – The Jackson County football team was riding high entering Friday’s (Oct. 22) game against Eastside. Now the Panthers need to win out following a blowout loss to the Eagles.
Jackson County (4-4, 2-3 Region 8-AAAAA) was no match for Eastside, losing 42-7. Injuries to a few players, including tackle Evan Rosser contributed to the defeat. The Panthers rushed for just 69 yards with Trey Ransom gaining just 38 yards on the ground.
All seemed well early on. The Panther defense got off the field quickly on Eastside’s (5-3, 3-2 Region 8-AAAAA) opening possession, and a bad punt gave them good field position at their own 35-yard line. Ransom had carries of five and 10 yards to get the offense rolling, but it was all downhill from there. A two-yard carry by Ransom led to a procedural penalty and a sack. A bad punt by the Panthers gave Eastside the ball at its own 41-yard line.
Eastside cruised downfield with a 36-yard pass down to the Panthers’ five-yard line and scored on the ground a play later to take a 7-0 lead with three minutes left in the first quarter. Jackson County went three-and-out and Eastside capitalized on the momentum to go on a 66-yard scoring drive. The Eagles capped the drive with a 25-yard run up the gut of the Panther defense. Eastside led 14-0 with 11:23 left in the second quarter.
Jackson County nearly turned the tide of the game in its favor when it recovered a muffed punt at its own 41-yard line. Instead, the Panthers went three-and-out again, but they did flip field position with a punt downed at Eastside’s 4-yard line.
The field position didn’t deter Eastside’s offense. The Eagles went on a 96-yard scoring drive which ended with a 12-yard run into the end zone. Eastside led 21-0 with 3:18 left in the second quarter. The Eagles took that score into halftime and discord three more touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 42-0 lead.
Jackson County finally found the end zone with 9:18 left in the game. Isaiah Maxey hit Anthony Findley on a 19-yard touchdown pass. Findley made a few defenders miss before diving across the goal line for the score. The Panthers trailed 42-7 and didn’t find the end zone again.
Jackson County can restore its playoff hopes next Friday (Oct. 29) at home against Greenbrier (4-4, 3-2 Region 8-AAAAA). The Wolfpack are currently tied for second in the region with Apalachee and Eastside.
