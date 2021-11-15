VILLA RICA – Jackson County’s 2021 season came to a close Friday (Nov. 12) against Villa Rica in the first round of the AAAAA State Playoffs.
The Region 6- AAAAA Champions made quick work of the Panthers, taking a 28-0 lead in the middle of the third quarter before going on to win 42-14. Jackson County lost star running back Trey Ransom in the first quarter and struggled to find yards on offense without him. Ransom had 41 yards on just seven carries before his injury.
“Villa Rica is a really good football team,” said head coach Rich McWhorter. “They finished first in their region for a reason. I’m really proud of our seniors and the job they did all year long providing leadership to our team and really setting a great standard for groups to follow.
“Trey is a great player. Anytime you lose a player like him, it’s tough. That was not good at all We took shots because once Trey was out, the running game was tough. Their defensive line is really outstanding. They were really getting us at the line of scrimmage so we had to resort to our passing game.”
Early playoff exit aside, Jackson County (5-6, 3-4 Region 8-AAAAA) continues to grow with McWhorter. The Panthers have improved their win total and spot in the region standings each year with him as head coach.
The highlights of the 2021 season include a comeback win over Franklin County; monumental wins over Loganville and Greenbrier, and a near-upset of region champs Clarke Central. Jackson County also debuted its new football stadium closer to the West Jackson community and went 3-2 at home, 4-2 if you add the preseason scrimmage against Cherokee Bluff.
“We’ve had growth each of these three years,” he said. “That’s exactly what we want and what we’re trying to do.”
Extended growth will have to wait another year as Jackson County couldn’t keep up with Villa Rica (8-2, 5-0 Region 6-AAAAA) after losing Ransom. The Wildcats opened the game with a long touchdown run from midfield after forcing the Panthers to punt on their first possession. Villa Rica led 7-0.
Jackson County’s next drive ended with an interception thrown by Connor Bejin. The Wildcats took over at their own 35-yard line and drove downfield for a 29-yard touchdown to take a 14-0 lead with 1:20 left in the first quarter.
The Panthers finally prolonged a drive long enough to move into Wildcat territory, but an incomplete pass on fourth down ended any chance they had of cutting into Villa Rica’s two-score lead. The Wildcats later scored on a short handoff with 2:03 left in the second half. The touchdown gave them a 21-0 halftime lead.
The Wildcats put the game away with a 75-yard punt return for a touchdown just three minutes into the third quarter. Jackson County and Villa Rica traded touchdowns for the rest of the night.
Isaiah Maxey and Jaden Cofer connected on a 24-yard touchdown pass with 4:46 left in the third quarter. Cofer caught the ball five yards short of the goal line and ran into a clowder of defenders before reaching the goal line. However, the sophomore refused to go down until the ball broke the plane.
The Panthers trailed 28-7 and attempted an onside kick, but Villa Rica recovered and went on another touchdown drive. This time, the Wildcats scored on a 19-yard run around the end to extend their lead to 35-7 with 57 seconds left in the third quarter.
Jackson County kept fighting. The punt return team blocked a kick to give the offense the ball at the Panthers’ 43-yard line. A few plays later, Maxey threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Markel Oliver in one-on-one coverage. The junior out-jumped the defender to make the catch in the end zone. Jackson County trailed 35-14 with 8:26 left in the game.
The Panthers recovered the onside kick but were out of big plays on offense. Villa Rica scored one more time with 7:28 left in the game to bring the final score to 42-14.
