M.J. Spurlin ran for three touchdowns, while Michael Thurmond and Chase Berrong each added a score on the ground as Jackson County (3-4, 2-1 Region 8-AAAAAA) routed visiting Habersham Central, 38-13, in a rare Thursday night homecoming game.
Brice Rogers also drilled a 44-yard field goal for the Panthers, who outscored the Raiders 24-0 in the second half in the region win.
The game was moved to Thursday due to the threat of inclement weather from Hurricane Ian.
Spurilin broke free for a 39-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and then bullied his way to touchdown runs of 6 and 4 yards in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
Thurmond’s touchdown came in the second quarter on a 30-yard end-around to break a 7-7 tie.
Berrong’s score came in the final minutes to cap off the night as he pulled the ball on a quarterback keeper and sprinted in from six yards out for the final margin of victory.
Jackson County’s defense picked up three turnovers and shutout Habersham Central in the second half.
The Panthers, after a 1-4 start, have now won two games in a row heading into another Thursday game next week at Shiloh in region play.
This story will be updated.
Jackson Co. 38, Habersham Central 13
Habersham Central: Carson Parker 5-yard run (kick good), 10:42
Jackson County: M.J. Spurlin 39-yard run (Brice Rogers kick), 6:55
Jackson County: Michael Thurmond 30-yard run (Rogers kick), 8:21
Habersham Central: Zeke Whittington 27-yard run (2-point attempt failed), 6:40
Jackson County: Rogers 44-yard field goal, 5:46
Jackson County: Spurlin 6-yard run (Rogers kick), 2:48
Jackson County: Spurlin 4-yard run (Rogers kick), 8:40
Jackson County: Berrong 6-yard run (Rogers kick), 1:17
