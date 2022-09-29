Spurlin

Jackson County's M.J. Spurlin scores one of his three touchdowns on the night in the Panthers' 38-13 rout of Habersham Central Thursday (Sept. 29). 

M.J. Spurlin ran for three touchdowns, while Michael Thurmond and Chase Berrong each added a score on the ground as Jackson County (3-4, 2-1 Region 8-AAAAAA) routed visiting Habersham Central, 38-13, in a rare Thursday night homecoming game.

Brice Rogers also drilled a 44-yard field goal for the Panthers, who outscored the Raiders 24-0 in the second half in the region win. 

