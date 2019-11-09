Jackson County wasn’t able to honor its seniors with a win on senior night a couple weeks ago, so the Panthers had to find another way to pay tribute to that group.
They did, beating rival East Jackson 17-0 on the road Friday (Nov. 8) to send those seniors out with a victory.
“This one right here, I really kept pushing that this has got to be our senior night for these guys,” said first-year Jackson County coach Rich McWhorter.
Seniors Tyler Wester and Micah Swift both scored second-half touchdowns as the Panthers (3-7, 1-5 Region 8-AAA) pulled away after leading just 2-0 at the half. The victory is Jackson County’s third-straight in the series.
“It was an amazing experience to finish with a win ... to finish with a win with a new coach, a new coaching staff, I love them all,” Wester said. “I’m excited for the seniors next year. They’ve got a great program, great coaches. They got to keep on working, and they’ll do better things than our class ever could.”
While Wester and Swift found the end zone, senior Rodney Bratten-Booker was a major contributor, too, in his final game. His 54-yard third-quarter jaunt set up a six-yard touchdown run from Swift. Bratten-Booker finished with 109 yards on 16 carries, helping the Panthers end a six-game losing streak and give Jackson County its only region win of the season.
“It feels good to end the season with a win — it really does,” Bratten-Booker said.
After being held to 52 on the ground in the first half, the Panthers took over in the second half, running for 175 yards in the final two quarters.
“The first half we were moving the chains, but the second half we were getting hyped and hyped and hyped,” Bratten-Booker said, “and we just kept moving the ball.”
The Panthers were eventually able to wear down the Eagles (3-7, 0-6 Region 8-AAA) on the line of scrimmage.
“We felt like we could have an advantage on the line of scrimmage,” McWhorter said. “I was really impressed with their skill guys. They had some really nice athletes, and good skill guys. And I really thought that that we could possibly have an advantage on the line of scrimmage. It took a little while, but we got it going on the line of scrimmage and that was the big thing in this game.”
Meanwhile, Jackson County’s defense earned the team’s first shutout of the season and held Eagle running back Nino Brown to 51 yards on 13 carries. It also limited the Eagles to 10-of-22 passing for 60 yards. Jordan Adamson and Swift both intercepted passes.
The Panthers defended a short field to start the game when the Eagles took over on the Jackson County 35 after a failed fake punt. Adamson picked off a pass to end that drive.
The Jackson County defense later provided the game’s first points.
After East Jackson produced a goal line stand with a fourth-down stop at the Eagle one-yard line, Jackson County picked up a safety on the second play of East Jackson’s ensuing drive. That gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead at the 2:25 mark in the first quarter.
The score would hold until the third quarter when Jackson County put together a nine-play drive — all on the ground — with Wester barreling in from 12 yards out for a touchdown at the 6:30 mark. Wester finished with 80 yards rushing yards on 18 carries.
“The O-line did a great job in the second half blocking,” Wester said of the Panthers’ second-half running. “We made the adjustments we needed to, and all credit to the O-line for making the holes there.”
Jackson County scored again in the third quarter on a five-play drive, highlighted by Bratten-Booker’s 54-yard run and Swift ending it with a six-yard touchdown run. Wester tacked on the two-point conversion to increase the Panthers’ lead to 17-0 with 2:36 left in the third.
East Jackson forced a turnover on downs and two fumbles in the fourth quarter to keep the Panthers from adding to their lead.
McWhorter praised the Panthers’ nine-man senior class in the win. He said the group bought in immediately when he arrived on the job in January after three decades at Charlton County.
“I think I am one of the luckiest guys in the world to have a group of seniors that were actually working right along with the coaches and promoting the program and promoting our way of doing things,” McWhorter said.
The coach added that he’d miss the group.
“All of them, they’re just incredible young men, they’re hard workers, they’re leaders,” he said.
The victory, though, helps the remaining Panthers shift into the offseason and begin work for next season, the coach said.
“No question,” McWhorter said. “It leaves a good taste in the kids’ mouths and that’s important. Hopefully, it makes the younger guys want to get right in the weight room on Monday and let’s get going. Let’s starting putting together a 2020 team.”
