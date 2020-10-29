The Jackson County football team is already a playoff contender. A third region win would make it an even more serious playoff contender.
The Panthers (3-3, 2-1 Region 8-AAAAA) host Loganville (2-4, 1-2 Region 8-AAAAA) Friday (Oct. 30) at 7:30 p.m. A victory would move Jackson County into a tie for second place with Eastside, which the Panthers face next week (Nov. 5). The top four teams out of the region qualify for state.
“It’s a huge game,” Jackson County coach Rich McWhorter said. “It’s the next game up and a region game and (we’re) sitting here with two region wins and four games left.”
Loganville comes into this game having nearly knocked off Eastside last week in a 7-3 loss.
“They’re an excellent football team, right up there with Stephens County and Clarke (Central) — the best teams we’ve played,” McWhorter said.
The Red Devils feature a Boston College signee, Neto Okpala, at defensive end. Okpala is a three-star recruit who holds scholarship offers from 24 schools. He highlights a stout Loganville defensive line.
“Their defensive front is outstanding,” McWhorter said. “They’ve got a Division-I kid on the defensive line … He’s very disruptive. Everybody on their defense runs really well to the ball.”
McWhorter points to the Red Devils’ ability to spread the ball around offensively.
“They have a lot of weapons, and they get the ball into a lot of people’s hands,” he said. “They’ll spread you out, so there’s a lot of things that we’ve got to do right in order to win this one.”
Jackson County seeks its first over Loganville since 1996. The Panthers haven’t beaten the Red Devils in their last nine tries.
The Panther coach considers this year’s Loganville squad to be “a playoff-type team.”
“And it’s going to be one of those that we’ve got to play our very best to have a chance,” McWhorter said.
Jackson County enters this game coming off a 43-0 victory over Johnson-Gainesville last week. The Panthers scored all 43 of their points in the first half and made way for the reserves in the second half. McWhorter said everyone on the Panther roster got into the game.
“That’s really important,” McWhorter said. “We’re really still in the beginning of this thing trying to build this program, and anytime you can play a lot of kids, that only helps your depth and helps encourage those kids that they have a future in your program.”
Now, the team sees another opportunity to take a step forward. Jackson County hasn’t won back-to-back region games since 2012.
“It’s a huge opportunity,” McWhorter said. “Again, like I said, we’re just telling our kids that all we’ve got to do is play our very best … I said ‘Listen, all we want is all you’ve got. You give us that, and we will live with the result, and we’ll probably be happy with the result of the outcome.’”
“I just hope that we rise up and that we really play our very best,” McWhorter added.
