Jackson County’s win over Johnson on Friday (Oct. 8) was the most uneven victory in the 40-year history of the football program.
The Panthers defeated the Knights 63-0, which set the school records for most lopsided victory and most lopsided shutout victory. The Panthers also accumulated 521 yards of total offense, 15 players touched the ball at least once and five different players reached the end zone.
The quarterback duo of Connor Bejin and Isaiah Maxey combined for 232 yards on 11-of-13 passing with four touchdowns. Bejin was a perfect 7-of-7 through the air. Bailey Hamm caught a pair of touchdown passes totaling 72 yards. Jaden Cofer caught two passes for 67 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown grab. Plus, he scored on a 48-yard punt return. Markel Oliver had one catch for 25 yards.
Trey Ranson carried the ball just seven times but gained 95 yards. He also caught 2 passes for 33 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown catch. Matthew Whaley had 79 yards on three touches and Dwight Levy had 59 yards on seven touches.
Jackson County’s (4-3, 2-2 Region 8-AAAAA) defense limited Johnson (0-6, 0-4 Region 8-AAAAA) to just 90 yards of offense. Eighty of the Knights’ yards came on 8-of-21 passing. The Panthers picked off Johnson quarterback Michael Thurmond once and held him to -20 rushing yards on seven carries.
The Panthers put up a whopping 30 points in the first quarter and led 44-0 at halftime. Despite the running clock, Jackson County still found time to score 19 points to win 63-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.