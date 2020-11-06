COVINGTON, Ga. — Eastside dominated every phase of the game against visiting Jackson County at Sharp Stadium, rolling to a 27-0 victory Thursday.
With the loss, Jackson County fell to 3-5 on the year and 2-3 in Region 8-AAAAA.
The game’s first points came on a red zone touchdown connection between senior quarterback Jaylen Woods and junior tight end Cole Shannon. The score gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead at the 5:40 mark.
Early in the second quarter, Eastside elected to go for it on fourth and goal inside the 1-yard line. Senior running back Sincere Johnson took a direct snap in the backfield and powered his way into the end zone for a touchdown, doubling the lead to 14-0.
Junior Jaydon Fain gave the Eagles more cushion just before the half by drilling a 38-yard field goal to make it 17-0.
Neither team managed to cap off a drive with points in the third quarter. Midway through the fourth, Fain lined up for another field goal and came through successful once more, this time nailing it from 43 yards out.
Eastside’s final score of the night was another passing touchdown from Woods to Shannon.
Jackson County will play on the road next Friday (Nov. 13) at Greenbrier and will close out the regular season at home against Apalachee Nov. 20.
