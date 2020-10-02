Having watched fourth-quarter leads slip away the past two weeks, Jackson County slammed the door shut this time.
The Panthers (2-2) scored a pair of final-quarter touchdowns Friday (Oct. 2) to pull away from visiting Walnut Grove in a 20-0 shutout in their Region 8-AAAAA opener.
“Just to have a fourth-quarter where we come out on top … I’m really proud of our coaches, I’m really proud of our kids and I’m proud of our defensive side of the ball,” Jackson County coach Rich McWhorter said. “Those guys are just tremendous. Tremendous job.”
The Panther defense did a number on Walnut Grove, holding the Warriors off the scoreboard and harassing quarterback Evan Welborn for much of the night. This marked the Jackson County defense’s fourth shutout in its last 14 games.
McWhorter praised his defensive staff, as well as the Panthers standout defensive lineman, Andrew King.
“Our defense has been good the last two years,” McWhorter said. “Coach Tyson Baxter, defensive coordinator, just does a tremendous, tremendous job … and all the defensive coaches just do an incredible job. King up there on that front is a force to be reckoned with. But I can’t say enough about the job that coach Baxter and the defensive staff does.”
The Panthers’ stout defense allowed Jackson County’s offense time to sort itself out.
A week after starting quarterback Conner Bejin went down with a torn ACL, Jackson County rotated signal callers throughout out Friday’s game, alternating between senior Jake Stinchcomb and junior Isaiah Maxey.
Maxey threw one touchdown pass — a 24-yard dart to Anthony Finley into a tight window in the fourth quarter — and ran for an 11-yard score with 2:24 left in the game to cap off the Panthers’ win.
The first three quarters were dominated by defense and field position, with Jackson County getting on the board in the second quarter with a four-yard touchdown run by Tra Ransom.
The Panthers will move on to face traditional power Clarke Central next week (Oct. 9) in Athens.
“We’re hoping to get better and improve,” McWhorter said. “We’ve got a big, tough one next week. A little different level of ball next week.”
Check back for more on the story.
