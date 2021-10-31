A career night by running back Trey Ransom, and a picture-perfect start on defense led the Jackson County football team to a triumphant night against Greenbrier.
Ransom rushed for 301 yards on 37 carries with six touchdowns and the Panthers defeated the Wolfpack 42-27. Ranson even completed a pass for 22 yards and he accounted for 323 of Jackson County’s 433 offensive yards. Meanwhile, the Panther defense kept Greenbrier’s high-powered offense off the board for the first 17 minutes of the game.
Jackson County (5-4, 3-3 Region 8-AAAAA) led 21-0 before a Wolfpack touchdown cut the score to 21-7 with 5:10 left in the second quarter. Ransom reached the endzone one more time before halftime to give the Panthers a 28-7 lead at the break.
That 21-point cushion came in handy when Greenbrier (4-5, 3-3 Region 8-AAAAA) rallied in the second half. The Panthers saw their lead shrink to 35-21 at the end of the third quarter, and 35-27 with just 4:08 remaining in regulation. However, Jackson County recovered an onsides kick and Tre Ransom iced the game with a 47-yard touchdown run to set the final score at 42-27.
Jackson County concludes its regular season next Friday at Apalachee (4-5, 4-2 Region 8-AAAAA). The Wildcats are currently second in the region standings, but only one game separates them and the Panthers.
Jackson County would also complete its first winning season since 2012 with a win over Apalachee. The Panthers have only finished a year over .500 six times since the program’s inception in 1980.
This story will be updated.
