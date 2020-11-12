The Jackson County football team has a chance to earn its way into the playoffs with wins in its last two games.
But for that to happen, an uptick in the Panthers’ offensive production is required, according to their coach.
Jackson County (3-5, 2-3 Region 8-AAAAA) — which is in a logjam for fourth place in the region with three other teams — enters Friday’s (Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m.) road game with Greenbrier coming off a 27-0 loss to Eastside last week.
“Offensively, we have got to figure out a way to get in the end zone,” Panther coach Rich McWhorter said. “... We struggled last year. We've struggled this year offensively. It’s something, two weeks to go, we’re still trying to figure out ways to get into the end zone.”
The Panthers are averaging just over two touchdowns a game at 16.1 points per contest this season.
“Some of the cases, we can’t get out of our own way,” McWhorter said. “Other cases we just don’t make plays that we need to make.”
Jackson County’s Friday opponent, however, has faired well offensively this year as Greenbrier is averaging 30 points per contest.
Quarterback Brooks Pangle has thrown for over 1,600 yards this year with 20 touchdowns against only five interceptions. He can also spread the ball to three quality receiving targets in Brayden Collett (541 receiving yards), Malik Leverett (455 yards) and Jackson Smith (309 yards).
“Yeah, they’re very good in the passing game,” McWhorter said. “The quarterback is outstanding. He’s got outstanding receivers.”
The Wolfpack also run the ball well with Kahlil Harris and Wilkes Riggins, who have both rushed for over 200 yards this year.
Defensively, defensive end Beau Shugarts has been dominant along the line of scrimmage with 82 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and eight sacks.
“Great motor,” McWhorter said of Shugarts. “You can watch the first quarter of a game or the fourth quarter of a game and his energy level is the same throughout.”
It’s all made for a bounce-back year for Greenbrier which off to a 6-2 start after going 2-9 last year.
“They can show the rest of us how you turn it around … they’ve got a really nice roster this year,” McWhorter said.
As for Jackson County, its roster is a little bit nicked up.
Running back La’Travious Ransom, the team’s top offensive weapon, missed last week’s game and is still questionable for this week, as are receivers Bo Reeves and Dalton Norton.
The Panthers will also embark on their longest road trip of the year with a two-hour drive to the Augusta area to play Greenbrier. But the distance doesn’t bother McWhorter, who took his share of long road trips while coaching Charlton County.
“I think our kids focus well on the road … I’ve always felt that way,” said McWhorter, who said the team will travel with a smaller roster.
As for the long drive?
“It’s not like we’re walking or anything,” McWhorter quipped. "We're just getting on a bus and we're sitting down."
EASTSIDE 27, JACKSON CO. 0
Eastside dominated every phase of the game against visiting Jackson County at Sharp Stadium, rolling to a 27-0 victory Thursday.
The game’s first points came on a red zone touchdown connection between senior quarterback Jaylen Woods and junior tight end Cole Shannon. The score gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead at the 5:40 mark.
Early in the second quarter, Eastside elected to go for it on fourth and goal inside the 1-yard line. Senior running back Sincere Johnson took a direct snap in the backfield and powered his way into the end zone for a touchdown, doubling the lead to 14-0.
Junior Jaydon Fain gave the Eagles more cushion just before the half by drilling a 38-yard field goal to make it 17-0.
Neither team managed to cap off a drive with points in the third quarter. Midway through the fourth, Fain lined up for another field goal and came through successful once more, this time nailing it from 43 yards out.
Eastside’s final score of the night was another passing touchdown from Woods to Shannon. — recap courtesy of Mason Wittner/Covington News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.